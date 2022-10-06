'Waqt badlega': Rapper MC Stan gets Rahul Vaidya’s support for ‘Bigg Boss 16’

ANI

Mumbai, October 6

Ever since the sixteenth season of the popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ premiered on television, the show has been a topic of discussion amongst fans.

Among the many well-known names inside the Bigg Boss house this year, famous rapper MC Stan’s ‘lonely clip’ has caught the attention of former contestant and singer Rahul Vaidya.

The clip showed the rapper feeling isolated and upon seeing this, Rahul came in support of him.

Rahul, who was a finalist of Bigg Boss 14, shared on Twitter how he too, felt lonely like MC Stan when he had entered the house. He said he could resonate well with the rapper's feelings.

Heard MC Stan saying towards d end “vibe hi nahi aa raha” I feel him! First 3 weeks of my season nobody spoke to me,when I used to go to a place where others r sitting I was Un-welcomed, avoided & made to feel unimportant! Keep Strong bro. This show is tough! Waqt Badlega! 💪 — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) October 4, 2022

