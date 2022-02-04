Was Allu Arjun's signature style in Pushpa inspired by Shehnaaz Gill? Here's a proof

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 4

Half the India is hooked to Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's ‘Saami Saami’? Allu’s iconic hand style gesture, particularly in the film, has created a buzz online with people recreating it with their own swag. But did you know that his hand gesture in Pushpa was actually inspired by Shehnaaz Gill? At least the fans think so and they were quick to notice that Allu Arjun's famous hand gesture in Pushpa looks exactly like Shehnaaz Gill's hand movement, which she did in 2019.



In a video now going viral from Bigg Boss 13 house, Shehnaaz Gill is seen performing an action which is very similar to Allu Arjun’s iconic step in Pushpa. She is seen rubbing her chin with the back of her hands. Pushpa: The Rise is available in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada on Amazon Prime Video.

