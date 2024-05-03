 ‘Was willing to be even a lamp post on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s sets,’ says Adhyayan Suman : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Entertainment
  • ‘Was willing to be even a lamp post on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s sets,’ says Adhyayan Suman

‘Was willing to be even a lamp post on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s sets,’ says Adhyayan Suman

‘Was willing to be even a lamp post on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s sets,’ says Adhyayan Suman


Sheetal

There’s no bigger attraction than Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He is on every actor’s bucket list,” says actor Adhyayan Suman, who is living a dream as his Netflix series Heermandi: The Diamond Bazaar is finally out. And it’s not just Adhyayan, who plays a prominent part in SLB’s debut OTT outing, but his father Shekhar Suman is part of the cast.

Adhyana’s excitement is palpable as he talks about the challenges he faced and the hopes nourishes.

Looking back at his journey Adhyayan recalls how he auditioned for the part, but didn’t make it. Howevr, later he was informed that he was in. “I was willing to be even a lamp post on SLB’s sets. I feel lucky that I got to play Nawab Zorawar Ali Khan, who has shades of grey,” he says.

Shekhar, who plays Nawab Zulfikar in this magnum opus set in the pre-Independence era, says he regrets that he refused to play the character of Chunnilal in SLB’s Devdas years ago. “I wish I had played Chunnilal. I would have interpreted it differently from Motilalji, who played the same character in Bimal Roy’s Devdas. It was my bad luck but when things are not meant to be, they are not meant be. I am happy that God has given me another opportunity to work with Bhansali sahab.”

Bonhomie on sets

The father-son duo has just one scene together in the series, but it really means a lot to Adhyayan. “Working with dad was fascinating and exciting. The scene that I share with him is that of a confrontation. I was little nervous, but dad asked me to calm down and take deep breadths before the shot. We had a great time.”

Shekhar is paied with Manisha, who plays Mallikajaan, whereas Adhyayan is paired with Richa Chadha. Shekhar says, “Most of my scenes were with Manisha, who is an accomplished actress. We have known each other since long and our camaraderie helped.”

Adhyayan too is all praise for Richa. He recalls, “Richa is humble and grounded. There was an important scene which needed to be canned in a single shot. I managed it in a single take, and I received an applause from SLB and the team. Richa later she sent me a voice note later saying, ‘I had heard things about you, like you are spoilt. But you are opposite of what I had imagined you to be... I am actually angry at myself for judging you... I wish you all the best… you are supper talented… I can’t wait for the world to see what you have done.’”

Of learning & unlearning

“No matter how much you prepare, it’s never good enough to be on a Bhansali set,” says Adhyayan. But that’s the exciting part, to be put in a spot and deliver under pressure. “He probably is the best film school I have been to. I would always say, jahan ek actor ki soch khatam hoti, vahan pe SLB ki shuru hoti hai. You can rehearse as much you want but everything change once you are in front of the camera. It was a learning curve — working on my Urdu diction, using the props and costumes to my advantage,” shares Adhyayan.

Shekhar has his own anecdotes to share. “Playing a Nawab from the pre-Independence era was quite a challenge. I have read about them and heard stories from people. I drew a lot from my memory and the rest, the writer delineated everything very succinctly. Also, Mr Bhansali gave me everything that I needed to create this character.” For Shekhar, there was an urge to play the character in the best possible way. “I was constantly hoping that Bhansali sahab liked what I did. He was pleased with my first shot and that gave me confidence,” recalls Shekhar.

Role call

Adhyayan is currently shooting for a film with actor Vijay Raaz, producing a series and hoping to release nine singles soon. Yes, Adhyayan is an accomplished singer too.

On the other hand Shekhar, who feels his talent had been by and large remained untapped, wants to play characters with grey shades. “I am just hoping that after Heeramandi people would look at me differently as an actor. Serious roles have eluded me so far when it comes to the big screen.” Shekhar is reading three scripts but hasn’t zeroed down on anything. He is not in a hurry!

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Thai politician caught by husband in bed with adopted son, who is a monk

2
Diaspora

Goldy Brar is alive; how social media killed the gangster forcing US police to release a statement

3
India

US President Joe Biden calls India, China, Russia and Japan ‘xenophobic’ nations

4
India

Non-bailable warrants can’t be issued in a routine manner, says Supreme Court

5
Uttar Pradesh

Lok Sabha election: After women wrestlers' protests, BJP drops 6-time MP Brij Bhushan Singh from UP’s Kaiserganj; fields his son

6
India

Religious freedom: US body red-cards India, pussyfoots around Israel

7
World

'Part of Indian territory': India lodges protest with China over construction activities in Shaksgam Valley

8
Delhi

Delhi government's WCD department terminates services of 52 contractual employees of DCW

9
Delhi

Delhi High Court seeks Centre’s stand on ‘disappearance’ of 70,000-kg heroin from seizure records

10
Punjab

Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer issues warnings to AAP, SAD for poll code violations

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

Rahul Gandhi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Raebareli

Rahul Gandhi to contest from Raebareli; Congress fields Kishori Lal Sharma against Smriti Irani in Amethi

Since 1967, when Amethi saw its first election Gandhis have ...

Amethi not to have contender from Gandhi family for first time in 25 years

Amethi not to have contender from Gandhi family for first time in 25 years

Considered a citadel of the Gandhi family since its creation...

India slams Pakistan at UN, says it harbours most dubious track record on all aspects

India slams Pakistan at UN, says it harbours most dubious track record on all aspects

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchir...

Timely action averts tragedy following breach in Bhakra canal in Patiala

Timely action averts tragedy following breach in Bhakra canal in Patiala

The incident takes place on Thursday evening when water is r...

Pilot injured as private helicopter tilts during landing in Maharashtra's Raigad district

Pilot injured as helicopter on its way to pick Shiv Sena leader crashes in Maharashtra's Raigad

The chopper was scheduled to pick Sushma Andhare for a publi...


Cities

View All

Amritsar police arrest drug smuggler, seize 4kg methamphetamine and 1 kg heroin

Amritsar police arrest drug smuggler, seize 4kg methamphetamine and 1 kg heroin

Fire at Bhagtanwala garbage dump in Amritsar leaves residents choked

Amritsar: 35-yr-old man found murdered in drain, police book bootlegger

Eyebrows raised as Amritsar Improvement Trust Chairman attends AAP candidate’s rally

GNDU among top 27% universities globally

Court tells govt to take call on tech varsity VC in 6 weeks

Court tells govt to take call on VC of Maharaja Ranjit Singh PTU in 6 weeks

Chandigarh: 14 years on, drug addict nabbed for MBA student’s rape, murder

Chandigarh: 14 years on, drug addict nabbed for MBA student’s rape, murder

Teachers to retire at age of 65, says Chandigarh Admn in High Court

Follow timings, avoid long breaks: PGI to doctors

5,700 new voters added since March 16 in Chandigarh

Man dies in fire at ethanol plant at Naraingarh

Teen held for sending bomb threat to Delhi Police HQ

Teen held for sending bomb threat to Delhi Police HQ

WCD Dept sacks 52 employees of Delhi Commission for Women

BJP is biggest threat to women in country: Atishi

Maximum temperature in city likely to touch 38 degrees Celsius

Attendance remains low in schools after hoax bomb threat

Bhagwant Mann holds roadshow in Phagwara

Bhagwant Mann holds roadshow in Phagwara

Phillaur: Charanjit Singh Channi shows strength on MLA Vikramjit’s turf

Phillaur: Opposing ticket to Charanjit Singh Channi, women workers stage protest

AAP’s Tinu brings hope for dejected councillors; were ready to switch party

Woman dies after fall from speeding bus

Election seizures cross ~26 cr in district, sixth highest in state

Election seizures cross Rs 26 cr in district, sixth highest in state

Man dies as truck hits combine harvester

In Ludhiana, AAP, Congress train guns on BJP’s Ravneet Bittu

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring calls Ravneet Bittu ‘traitor’

Two killed in boiler mishap at Jaspal Bangar rubber factory

Timely action averts tragedy following breach in Bhakra canal in Patiala

Timely action averts tragedy following breach in Bhakra canal in Patiala

INDIA VOTES 2024: Six SAD leaders join AAP

Flying squad formed to check sale of PUSA-44

7 injured in road accident on Samana-Cheeka road

Farmers resent tardy lifting of procured wheat