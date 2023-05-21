Watch: Aahana Kumra gets angry as fan holds her waist at event, yells 'don't touch me' and walks away

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 21

Bollywood actor Aahana Kumra recently got angry when a fan’s behaviour left her in an awkward situation. Aahana, who known for some unconventional roles in films like 'Lipstick Under My Burkha', 'Inside Edge' and 'Rangbaaz', was attending an event in Mumbai where fans were clicking selfies with celebrities.

To her fans requests, Aahana also posed with her fans for pictures when a fan came and put his hand around her waist and held her arm. The ‘India Lockdown’ actor was taken aback and at once asked him to behave. She sternly said, ‘Don’t touch me!’

The video of the incident has now gone viral on social media and Aahana’s fans are quite angry at the man’s behaviour. Here's the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B O L L Y W O O D (@filmyselfies.official)

A fan wrote, “She is right. Self-respect is very important."

Here's another video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buzz Tidings™ - Entertainment News (@buzztidings)

Another comment reads, ““The second man also touched her, if a girl says no it means no !!!!!!!”

A user wrote, “This is bang on !! She is absolutely correct. Guys/fans need to understand that they can't put their unsolicited hands behind anyone's back while taking a picture. Not cool!!"

Aahana was last seen in Revathy’s film Salaam Venky that features Kajol in the lead role. In the film, Aahana plays a journalist. She will next be seen in Faisal Hashmi’s ‘Cancer’ opposite Sharib Hashmi.

#aahana kumra