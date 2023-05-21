 Watch: Aahana Kumra gets angry as fan holds her waist at event, yells 'don't touch me' and walks away : The Tribune India

Watch: Aahana Kumra gets angry as fan holds her waist at event, yells 'don't touch me' and walks away

Aahana Kumra taken aback at a fan's behaviour

Watch: Aahana Kumra gets angry as fan holds her waist at event, yells 'don't touch me' and walks away

Aahana Kumra lost her cool as a fan breached her personal space and touched her. Instagram



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 21

Bollywood actor Aahana Kumra recently got angry when a fan’s behaviour left her in an awkward situation. Aahana, who known for some unconventional roles in films like 'Lipstick Under My Burkha', 'Inside Edge' and 'Rangbaaz', was attending an event in Mumbai where fans were clicking selfies with celebrities.

To her fans requests, Aahana also posed with her fans for pictures when a fan came and put his hand around her waist and held her arm. The ‘India Lockdown’ actor was taken aback and at once asked him to behave. She sternly said, ‘Don’t touch me!’

The video of the incident has now gone viral on social media and Aahana’s fans are quite angry at the man’s behaviour. Here's the video:

A fan wrote, “She is right. Self-respect is very important."

Here's another video:

Another comment reads, ““The second man also touched her, if a girl says no it means no !!!!!!!”

A user wrote, “This is bang on !! She is absolutely correct. Guys/fans need to understand that they can't put their unsolicited hands behind anyone's back while taking a picture. Not cool!!"

Aahana was last seen in Revathy’s film Salaam Venky that features Kajol in the lead role. In the film, Aahana plays a journalist. She will next be seen in Faisal Hashmi’s ‘Cancer’ opposite Sharib Hashmi.

#aahana kumra

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Drain on infra, Gurugram locals reject stilt plus 4 floors

2
Punjab

Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi completes PhD in Political Science, gets certificate at Panjab varsity convocation

3
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court stays salary of Additional Chief Secretary, IAS officers posted in Health Department

4
Features

Easier Chandigarh-Manali drive

5
Punjab

Luxury resort Sukhvilas not new to controversy

6
Diaspora

Punjabi man arrested for stabbing woman to death in Canada’s Brampton

7
Comment

Punjabi commentary takes IPL by storm

8
Punjab

Special Investigation Team probing drugs charges against Akali leader Bikram Majithia reconstituted

9
Nation

'I should take your autograph...' US President Joe Biden to PM Modi

10
Trending

Mumbai cops disguise as ‘Baaratis’ to nab miscreant accused of committing Rs 50 lakh robbery

Don't Miss

View All
Global warming: Hottest year by 2028, mercury may cross 1.5°C threshold
World

Global warming: Hottest year by 2028, mercury may cross 1.5°C threshold

Spruced up: Srinagar wears a new look ahead of G20 meeting
Features

Spruced up: Srinagar wears a new look ahead of G20 meeting

Easier Chandigarh-Manali drive
Features

Easier Chandigarh-Manali drive

Police dog beats cancer, back on duty
Punjab

Faridkot police dog beats cancer, back on duty

Mount Everest is losing snow and turning ‘dry and rocky’: Britain’s record holding climber
World

Mount Everest is losing snow and turning 'dry and rocky': Britain's record-holding climber

Tourists can visit Siachen glacier without Army nod
Nation

Tourists can visit Siachen glacier without Army nod

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says official
Diaspora

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says US official

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23
Chandigarh

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23 on account of Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjan Dev

Top News

Nitish Kumar meets Arvind Kejriwal after Congress’ snub to AAP leader

Nitish Kumar meets Kejriwal in Delhi, assures support to AAP govt amid tussle with Centre

Kejriwal said if Opposition parties reject the ordinance in ...

Need to raise voice together against unilateral attempts to change status quo: PM Modi at G7 Summit

Need to raise voice together against unilateral attempts to change status quo: PM Modi at G7 Summit

The current situation in Ukraine is an issue of humanity and...

‘I should take your autograph...’ US President Joe Biden to PM Modi

'I should take your autograph...' US President Joe Biden to PM Modi

Said he's been facing a challenge with a deluge of requests ...

J-K terror conspiracy case: NIA arrests Jaish operative for ‘passing’ info about movement of security forces to Pak-based commander

J-K terror conspiracy case: NIA arrests Jaish operative for ‘passing’ info about movement of security forces to Pak-based commander

Arrest of Mohd Ubaid Malik of north Kashmir’s Kupwara comes ...

Watch: PM Modi arrives in Papua New Guinea, counterpart James Marape touches his feet

Watch: PM Modi arrives in Papua New Guinea, counterpart James Marape touches his feet

Modi’s visit to PNG on the second leg of his three-nation to...


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down drone near border in Amritsar Sector, seizes over 3-kg drugs

BSF shoots down drone near border in Amritsar Sector, seizes over 3-kg drugs

Punjab Govt taking sacrilege cases, law and order casually, says SGPC

Fire breaks out at Aanam Cinema; no casualty reported

Eyeing greener pastures, two youths land in Indonesian jail

City resident falls prey to sextortion racket, loses Rs 3.85L

Bribery case: Voice samples of AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, aide match

Bribery case: Voice samples of AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, aide match

Security up in Bathinda over threat letters

Mother dead, wife hurt, man seeks Admn help

Dhanas mishap: Mother dead, wife hurt, man seeks Admn help

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar quotes ‘Sholay’ dialogue, advises students to shed fear of failure

Easier Chandigarh-Manali drive

3 held with 5 pistols, followed Lawrence Bishnoi gang

2 found dead on railway tracks

Nitish Kumar meets Arvind Kejriwal after Congress’ snub to AAP leader

Nitish Kumar meets Kejriwal in Delhi, assures support to AAP govt amid tussle with Centre

Delhi govt says harassment complaints by officers ‘absolutely fake’, LG indulging in ‘dirty politics’

Wrestlers’ protest: Sarv Khap panchayat to hold women panchayat at new Parliament building on May 28

Sonia Gandhi, Kharge pay homage to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

Delhi L-G inspects cleaning of Najafgarh lake, appreciates labourers’ work

Kapurthala farmers protest rise in theft cases

Kapurthala farmers protest rise in theft cases

Areas near Kala Sanghian drain high on chromium

5 booked for illegal mining in Garhshankar village

Exponents hail inclusion of Sikh martial art gatka in National Games

Jimpa kick-starts work on road to Chintpurni

Four land in police net for supplying weapons

Four land in police net for supplying weapons

Manual slips being issued at parking lot, Ludhiana MC in slumber

Close shave for 3 as car catches fire at Raikot

5 days on, dumpsite fire yet to be doused

Residential area mishaps most fatal, claimed max lives: NCRB

67-yr-old Central Library clock resumes ticking

Patiala: 67-yr-old Central Library clock resumes ticking

Patiala admn imposes ban on Chinese kite string

Shops gutted in fire near level crossing No. 22