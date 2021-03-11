Watch: Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha wins praise from The Academy

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 13

Box office figures aside, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha has garnered praise from both its audience and the critics. The film, which is an official remake of Forrest Gump, now wills praise from The Academy. On its social media handle, The Academy dropped a short video featuring a compilation of scenes from Forrest Gump and Laal Singh Chaddha. It called Laal Singh Chaddha a ‘faithful Indian adaptation’ of Forrest Gump.

“Robert Zemeckis and Eric Roth’s sweeping story of a man who changes the world with kindness receives a faithful Indian adaptation in Advait Chandan and Atul Kulkarni’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ feat. Aamir Khan in the role made famous by Tom Hanks,” the caption of the video reads.

In the following tweet, The Academy mentioned that Forrest Gump was nominated for 13 Oscars of which six it won. "1994's 'Forrest Gump' was nominated for 13 Oscars including six wins for Best Actor (Tom Hanks), Directing (Robert Zemeckis) , Film Editing (Arthur Schmidt) , Best Picture (Wendy Finerman, Steve Tisch and Steve Starkey, Producers), Adapted Screenplay (Eric Roth)."

Directed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh.

Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha has had a slow start that has disappointed the trade experts and Hindi film industry alike. On its opening day, the movie earned Rs 12 crore. Industry expert Ramesh Bala tweeted, “Laal Singh Chaddha' raked in around Rs 12 crores at the ticket windows on an opening day."#LaalSinghChaddha opens low yesterday..Day 1 Early Estimates for All-India Nett is around Rs 12 Crs,"

On Friday, Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the collection numbers Twitter. “#LaalSinghChaddha is shockingly low on Day 1… The dull start has added to the woes of an ailing industry… Better at premium multiplexes, but mass circuits are weak… Needs to score big numbers from Fri-Sun to salvage the situation… Thu Rs 12 cr. #India biz. *ALL* VERSIONS,” he wrote.

#LaalSinghChaddha is shockingly low on Day 1... The dull start has added to the woes of an ailing industry... Better at premium multiplexes, but mass circuits are weak... Needs to score big numbers from Fri-Sun to salvage the situation... Thu Rs 12 cr. #India biz. *ALL* VERSIONS. pic.twitter.com/Wc015wWEr9 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 12, 2022

For Day 2, Taran Adarsh wrote, "#LaalSinghChaddha falls flat on Day 2... Drop at national chains... Mass pockets face steep fall... 2-day total is alarmingly low for an event film... Extremely crucial to score from Sat-Mon... Thu 11.70 cr, Fri 7.26 cr. Total: Rs 18.96 cr. #India biz. Note: #HINDI version."

#LaalSinghChaddha falls flat on Day 2... Drop at national chains... Mass pockets face steep fall... 2-day total is alarmingly low for an event film... Extremely crucial to score from Sat-Mon... Thu 11.70 cr, Fri 7.26 cr. Total: Rs 18.96 cr. #India biz. Note: #HINDI version. pic.twitter.com/9hwygm6Jrm — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 13, 2022

