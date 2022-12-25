Watch: Abdu Rozik is back in Bigg Boss house; Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Ahluwalia welcome him with hugs

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 25

This weekend, 'Bigg Boss 16' packs a huge surprise for its housemates as well as its fans. And most importantly for Abdu Rozik's fans as the Tajikistan singer-social media influencer will make a comeback on the show.

Abdu, who left the show last week, made a comeback last night and his entry left everyone in the house quite happy and excited.

As soon as it's announced that Abdu is back, everyone in the house left whatever they were doing and rushed towards he entry passage to welcome him. MC Stan, Sajid Khan and other get overjoyed to see Abdu. And his friends Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia jumped with joy and hugged him as soon as they saw him.

Watch the clip:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

But this is not all. On the other hand, Ankit Gupta is asked to leave the house, which left Priyanka in tears. Here's the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Strangely, Archana Gautam takes joy in Priyanka's sadness. She danced with happiness, pointing towards Priyanka as she said, "Now whose shoulders will she use to cry on."

According to Archana and Soundarya, Priyanka pretended to be strong because she had Ankit on her side.

#Abdu Rozik #Bigg Boss 16 #Nimrit Ahluwalia #Shiv Thakare