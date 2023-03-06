 Watch: Adele surprises newly weds, autographs bride's wedding dress : The Tribune India

Watch: Adele surprises newly weds, autographs bride's wedding dress

The bride shares a video and writes 'my world is made'

Watch: Adele surprises newly weds, autographs bride's wedding dress

Adele shares pictures from her Las Vegas residency show. Instagram/adele



ANI

Washington, March 6

Adele gave two lucky fans a wedding gift to remember during her Las Vegas Residency when she autographed a bride's gown mid-show.

During the Weekends with Adele gig, newly married couple Gaby and Evan showed up dressed in their wedding attire on Saturday, which Adele quickly took notice of while walking by. "Did you just get married," Adele asked the couple in the video shared online by the bride. "You got married today? Congratulations!" Adele approached the pair while performing "When We Were Young," which is when the groom pulled out a marker for her to autograph his new bride's dress, reported People, a US-based media company.

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ADELE (@adele__daydreamer)

"Weekends with Adele," Gaby captioned a clip of the moment on Instagram. "My world is made- found the love of my life and this man was determined to have Adele sing at our wedding... 7 years later all our dreams came true. Thank you Adele for creating the memory of a lifetime for us." 

The groom also shared his excitement on his own Instagram, asking the singer to "please excuse my clammy hands" in a caption of the clip, reported People.

"This was my most major fan girl moment lol," Evan wrote, before sharing another image of Adele's surprised face and a big smile when she met the couple.

Adele later posted a picture of herself holding the bride's hand, as the couple looked at her with joy during the show, reported People.

Weekends with Adele have been full of similarly touching moments since the singer first began the residency in November -- including an interaction where she sent her love to an audience member who experienced a loss.

#Adele

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Arrested in Rohtak with illegal weapons, trainee SI suspended

2
Punjab

Punjab leg of G-20 meetings in Amritsar as per schedule, says Chief Secretary

3
Punjab

Gangsters 'celebrate' killing inside Goindwal Sahib jail in Punjab; prison superintendent among 5 arrested after video surfaces

4
Trending

Nawaz Sharif's PMLN shares 'bill' of tea served to IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, reflects MIG 21 as price paid; netizens school Pak thoroughly

5
Nation

India summons Swiss envoy over anti-India posters in Geneva

6
Punjab

Partap Singh Bajwa attacks CM Bhagwant Mann for losing Reliance solar project

7
Himachal

Tourists create ruckus at Manikaran in Himachal Pradesh

8
J & K

Life sentence for Captain for 'staged' encounter in Kashmir's Amshipura

9
Sports

‘Happy tears’: Six-time Grand Slam winner Sania Mirza ends her career where it began

10
Haryana

Mustard selling below MSP in Haryana, farmers cry for help

Don't Miss

View All
Bihar man’s wife runs away with her lover, as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover
Trending

Bihar man's wife runs away with her lover; as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover

Sale of gold jewellery hallmarked without 6-digit code to be banned after March 31
Business

Sale of gold jewellery hallmarked without 6-digit code to be banned after March 31

Registration of non-EVs not banned, UT tells HC
Chandigarh

Registration of non-EVs not banned, Chandigarh tells HC

Separated during Partition, Sikh family reunites after 75 years at Kartarpur Sahib, thanks to social media
Diaspora

Separated during Partition, Sikh family reunites after 75 years at Kartarpur Sahib, thanks to social media

Two men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling wall, held
Entertainment

2 men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling its wall

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country
Diaspora

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissor in her stomach
Trending

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissors in her stomach

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

Top News

Lokayukta likely to issue lookout notice against accused BJP MLA in Karnataka bribery case

BJP MLA Virupakshappa moves Karnataka High Court for anticipatory bail in bribery case

The court says it will hear it after listing it on Tuesday

Another accused in Umesh Pal murder case killed in encounter in UP’s Prayagraj

Another accused in Umesh Pal murder case killed in encounter in UP’s Prayagraj

Umesh Pal, the key witness in 2005 former BSP MLA Raju Pal m...

Land for jobs case: CBI team visits residence of former Bihar CM Rabri Devi

CBI examines Rabri Devi in land-for-jobs scam case

The CBI had already filed its chargesheet in the case and th...

Manish Sisodia’s CBI custody ends, to be produced in court today

Manish Sisodia’s CBI custody ends, to be produced in court today

He was arrested by the investigative agency in a case pertai...

Tourists create ruckus at Manikaran in Himachal Pradesh

Tourists create ruckus at Manikaran in Himachal Pradesh

A video of the incident has been doing the rounds of social ...


Cities

View All

2 snatching cases rock holy city

2 snatching cases rock holy city

Man attacked, robbed of purse, phone in Amritsar

Amritsar: No change in G20 venue, AAP govt dispels rumours

Illegal booth not removed in Amritsar, DC takes AIT staff to task

In sensitive border district, new SSP in Gurdaspur has his hands full

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

UT finalises transfer policy for teachers in govt schools

UT finalises transfer policy for teachers in govt schools

MC eyes Rs 121 crore by allotting land for school, wellness centre

Kanwardeep Kaur appointed UT SSP

Mauli resident chides neighbour for wooing relative, done to death

Smart parking, Night Food Street price hike on agenda

Manish Sisodia’s CBI custody ends, to be produced in court today

Manish Sisodia’s CBI custody ends, to be produced in court today

Nikki Yadav murder case: Court extends judicial custody of six accused by 14 days

Nine Opposition parties write to PM Modi on 'misuse' of probe agencies, slam Manish Sisodia's arrest

Delhi Assembly session to begin on March 17

Rare images of first Republic Day on display at Delhi book fair

Beware! ‘Fake accident’ gang active in city

Beware! 'Fake accident' gang active in city

Sewers overflowing in Ward No.78

Jalandhar (West) MLA Sheetal Angural visits depot, claims 500 kg of wheat meant for poor missing

Gang of vehicle-lifters busted; one arrested

Ruckus at Jalandhar Heights II over trespassing

Minors gang raped, FIRs lodged

Minors gang raped, FIRs lodged

ROB, RUB projects hang fire

PSPCL does reality check on power bills, introduces pre-paid meters

Despite work order, vending zone project yet to see light of day

Robbers take away PAU professor’s car

Ample talent in India: Former athlete

Ample talent in India: Former athlete

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visits Patiala, reviews health facilities

Manmohan is PSPCL’s Dy Secy