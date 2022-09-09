 Watch: Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra highlight seven sins in 'Thank God' trailer : The Tribune India

Watch: Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra highlight seven sins in 'Thank God' trailer

Ajay Devgn as Chitragupt counts Sidharth Malhotra's weaknesses in the trailer

Watch: Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra highlight seven sins in 'Thank God' trailer

Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra in a screengrab from 'Thank God' trailer. Instagram/ajaydevgn

Mumbai, September 9

The seven sins tagged as weakness with a dollop of laughter in the trailer of 'Thank God' released on Friday, promises a fun-filled ride in the Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malthora starrer slated to release on October 25.

The over three minute trailer of the film, directed by Indra Kumar, starts with Sidharth's character getting into a car crash and then stepping into the game of life hosted by Chitragupt, essayed by Ajay, who counts all his weaknesses, which eventually decides his fate to go to either hell or heaven.

The trailer also features Nora Fatehi, who plays an "apsara", to check "vasana" or "lust" in Sidharth.

Ajay is then heard saying: "Parayi aurat ko behen aur maa ki nazar se dekhna chahiye".

Known for his intense dialogue delivery, Ajay also tells Sidharth in the trailer that: "Tum jaante ho insaano ki sabse badhi galti kya hai? Tum bhagwaan ko toh maante ho, lekin bhagwaan ki ek nahi maante."

The trailer ends with a joke cracked by the Singham actor, leaving Sidharth all confused.

Watch the trailer:

T-Series Films and Maruti International production, 'Thank God', directed by Indra Kumar is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari and co-produced by Yash Shah.

IANS

#ajay devgn #sidharth malhotra #Thank God

