Watch: Akshay Kumar and Adah Sharma pose for a selfie with gorilla in ad; fans think this gorilla should be a part of ‘Hera Pheri 3’

Chandigarh, February 17

In his latest ad, actor Akshay Kumar stars with Adah Sharma for a beverage sting. The actor shared the video on social media. In the clip, the actor, along with Adah, takes a selfie with a gorilla.

The ad begins with Akshay reaching a beverage kiosk for a bottle. As he is asking for the beverage, the city gets attacked by a gorilla. Residents are panic stricken and are running away to save their lives while Akshay stands at the kiosk with his mouth wide open and his left eye involuntarily closes. Suddenly, Adah Sharma appears in front him. The actress, instead of asking the Khatron Ke Khiladi to save her life, asks him to take a picture with the gorilla.

Now, here the beverage plays a key role. On taking a sip from the bottle, Akshay is ‘electrified’, he carries Adah in lighting speed and lads atop a building next to which is the gorilla busy in destruction. It’s when he suggests Adah to pose with Gorilla in the background that she asks him to join him. Akshay says ‘so sweet’ and ready to take a picture, he whistles to the gorilla to join in, who flashes the victory sign as the three pose for the picture.

Watch the ad here:

Fans flooded the comment section with reactions including red hearts, fire, hug and wide-eyed emoticons. One user wrote, “Take this Gorilla in HERA PHERI 3.” In Akshay’s 2006 film Phir Hera Pheri also features a gorilla and the fans asks Akshay to make this gorilla a part of the next part too. Another user commented, “Ek Khiladi sab pe bhari (One Khiladi takes down everyone).” A comment reads, “Mujhe bhi leni hai photo (I also want to take a picture).” "Big fan sir," “Funny ad paaji,” “So funny…”were some more comments.

The first Hera Pheri (2000) was directed by Priyadarshan, the second part was director by Neeraj Vora. A comedy film, it features Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar in the main roles.

