 Watch: Akshay Kumar breaks bricks with hammer at Kudo tournament : The Tribune India

Watch: Akshay Kumar breaks bricks with hammer at Kudo tournament

Akshay Kumar shares a video where he is handing over awards to all the winners

Watch: Akshay Kumar breaks bricks with hammer at Kudo tournament

Akshay Kumar at Kudo tournament. Instagram/akshaykumar



ANI

New Delhi, October 27

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, on Wednesday, attended the 14th international Kudo tournament organised by the actor himself in Gujarat.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a video from the event which he captioned, "Thank you for celebrating your Diwali with us here at the Akshay Kumar 14th International Kudo Tournament. Coming here is always humbling, meeting you all reminds me of my beginning. I hope with the help of this tournament we help Kudo grow in India with each passing year. @mmawithmehulvora." 

In the video, Akshay was seen arriving at the event dressed in an all-black suit. He addressed the audience from the stage and also handed over the awards to all the winners. The 'Sooryavanshi' actor also took part in the event and displayed his fighting skills by breaking bricks with a hammer.

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Soon after the actor shared the video, fans swamped the comment section with heart and fire emoticons.

Akshay himself is trained in martial arts forms over the years.

Even being 55 years old, Akshay is considered one of the fittest actors in the entertainment industry.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay was recently seen in the action-adventure film 'Ram Setu' alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, the film collected over Rs 15 crores on its opening day.

He will be next seen in a comedy film 'Selfie' along with Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the film is all set to hit the theatres on February 24, 2023.

'Selfiee' is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film 'Driving License', which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles.

He will also be seen opposite Radhika Madan in the Hindi remake of Suriya's Tamil film 'Soorarai Pottru'.

#akshay kumar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Filmmaker Kamal Kishor hits wife with car after she confronts him with another woman in the vehicle; watch viral video

2
Diaspora

3 men of Punjabi origin arrested in drug bust in Canada's Toronto

3
Haryana

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said

4
Diaspora

Indian-American Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal's murderer sentenced to death

5
Chandigarh

'Gaddi nu crane lai gayi': Watch Chandigarh cop use Daler Mehndi's 'Bolo ta ra ra ra' to spread 'no parking' message

6
Diaspora

Rishi Sunak becoming PM 'isn't a win for Asian representation'; tweet by MP whose Punjabi-Sikh father emigrated to UK sparks outrage

7
Chandigarh

Massive fire breaks out at liquor factory in Chandigarh's Industrial Area Phase 1

8
Trending

‘Pak Bean’ trends as Zimbabwe requite past snub by defeating Pakistan in World Cup clash, Netizens initiate laugh riot

9
Trending

Elon Musk tweets video of him walking into Twitter headquarters with a sink, updates bio

10
J & K

Goal of overall development in J-K, Ladakh will be achieved once we reach Gilgit and Baltistan, Rajnath Singh says in Srinagar

Don't Miss

View All
US man sentenced to death for murder of US first turbaned Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal
Diaspora

US man sentenced to death for murder of US first turbaned Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal

Filmmaker Kamal Kishor hits wife with car after she confronts him with another woman in the vehicle; watch viral video
Entertainment

Filmmaker Kamal Kishor hits wife with car after she confronts him with another woman in the vehicle; watch viral video

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said
Haryana

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said

Elon Musk tweets video of him walking into Twitter headquarters with a sink, updates bio
Trending

Elon Musk tweets video of him walking into Twitter headquarters with a sink, updates bio

Heatwave to impact almost every kid by 2050: Unicef
World

Heatwave to impact almost every kid by 2050: Unicef

2 sewerage cleaning robots on MC buy list
Chandigarh

2 sewerage cleaning robots on Chandigarh MC buy list

Should I post photos of my children online? Here's what new parents need to know about sharenting
Features

Should I post photos of my children online? Here's what new parents need to know about 'sharenting'

22-foot python entirely swallows 54-year-old woman alive in Indonesia
Trending

22-foot python entirely swallows 54-year-old woman alive in Indonesia

Top News

Big fan of India: Chinese envoy to Dhaka

Big fan of India: Chinese envoy to Dhaka

Remark comes day after EAM told outgoing envoy Weidong borde...

No intentions of using N-arms in Ukraine: Putin

No intentions of using N-arms in Ukraine: Putin

Will sign only ‘fair, reciprocal’ FTA, says new UK minister

Will sign only ‘fair, reciprocal’ FTA, says new UK minister

Azam gets 3-yr jail for hate speech against PM, Yogi

Azam gets 3-yr jail for hate speech against PM, Yogi

‘Op Lotus’ in Telangana, TRS MLA says was offered ~100 cr to join BJP

‘Op Lotus’ in Telangana, TRS MLA says was offered Rs 100 cr to join BJP


Cities

View All

2 former Punjab Police officials convicted in 1993 fake encounter case

2 former Punjab Police officials convicted in 1993 fake encounter case

VIP culture woes: Vice-President’s visit inconveniences residents

Amritsar jail doctor held for supplying heroin to inmates

Unite against anti-Panthic forces, Akal Takht Jathedar tells Sikhs

Vice-President, family offer prayers at Golden Temple

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue farmers

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue Bathinda farmers

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

Massive fire breaks out at liquor factory in Chandigarh’s Industrial Area Phase 1

Massive fire breaks out at liquor factory in Chandigarh's Industrial Area Phase 1

Emerging from Covid shadow, PGI bed occupancy rises 28.9%

'Gaddi nu crane lai gayi': Watch Chandigarh cop use Daler Mehndi's 'Bolo ta ra ra ra' to spread 'no parking' message

Covid-19: Chandigarh sees nil case; thrice in 2 weeks

Chandigarh Housing Board to again seek green nod for housing scheme

‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign launch postponed, LG’s approval awaited: Gopal Rai

‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign launch postponed, LG’s approval awaited: Gopal Rai

Delhi court agrees to hear Satyendar Jain’s bail plea Friday

MCD polls will be fought on garbage issue, will clean Delhi in 5 years if his party wins, says Arvind Kejriwal as AAP, BJP hold protests at Ghazipur

Amit Shah inaugurates, lays stone of projects worth Rs 6,629 crore in Haryana's Faridabad

Dust norms violated at 253 building sites, notices issued

340 incidents of farm fires in Jalandhar, 46 farmers fined

340 incidents of farm fires in Jalandhar, 46 farmers fined

Pathankot free of farm fires, courtesy YouTube channel

Bihar man buries 6-month-old daughter for want of son, held

Action against fake seed complainant, farmers upset

Pargat Singh unhappy with MC over tardy pace of works

Ludhiana: Staff caught overcharging at multi-level parking lot again

Ludhiana: Staff caught overcharging at multi-level parking lot again

Two of vehicle thieves' gang held in Ludhiana; 6 two-wheelers seized

19-yr-old loses legs after being hit by train in Ludhiana

Ludhiana- born Miss World-US Shree Saini undergoes surgery

Pothole-riddled Damoria Bridge road irks commuters

Stubble-burning cases in Punjab double in five days

Stubble-burning cases in Punjab double in five days

Irate villagers block Rajpura highway after farmer killed in road accident

Extend date for filing applications for civil judge posts, say aspirants

Stagnant rainwater turns breeding ground for mosquitoes in Patiala

Amid poor AQI, garbage burning goes unabated in Patiala