Watch Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor groove to ‘Lollypop Lagelu’ in fan-made edit of Kesariya; Bhojpuri version is too good to miss

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 4

Despite the fact that the song Kesariya from ‘Brahmastra’ had a love-hate relationship with fans, it somehow managed to find a place in people’s hearts.

While a few months ago, the phrase ‘love storiyan’ in the song was intolerable to some, its Bhojpuri edit is quite a hit with the masses.

A fan made Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor dance to the tunes of ‘Lollypop Lagelu’ by replacing the song in the original clip with the Bhojpuri number and gave a hilarious twist to the visuals of the original melody.

The fun part was that Kesariya’s choreography, picturising Ranbir and Alia dancing enthusiastically on the streets of Varanasi, synced perfectly with the beats of the Bhojpuri track.

The video was shared by one Niti Pandey on Instagram with “Kesariya will never be the same” as a super on the video.

Watch the video here:

The crossover left netizens in splits and amassed over 74 k views since being shared online.

A user wrote, “Ye to original lag raha hai," while another commented, "This video has got its soul."

A third user wrote, “Best thing in internet right now,” while “This is going to live rent free in my mind,” said another.

For a user this version was much better than the real one.

