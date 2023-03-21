Watch: All Shah Rukh Khan has to do is flex his biceps to tell 'Pathaan' will premiere on OTT

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 21

After setting all new record on box office, Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster 'Pathaan' is now ready to take over the OTT space. The movie has emerged as the highest grossing Hindi film with more than Rs 540 crore earnings in India and Rs 1046 worldwide box office collection.

And now when the movie all set for its OTT release, King Khan found a rather fun way to make the announcment.

A clip shared by Prime Video shows Shah Rukh Khan in conversation with comedian-actor Bhuvan Bam. In the clip, the two are discussing the best line to announce that Pathaan is coming on OTT.

It begins with SRK saying, "

"Aapni kursi ke peti bandh lo, kyun ki Pathaan aa gaya hain, sirf Prime Video par (Fasten your seat belts, Pathaan is coming)..." Not convinced with the lines, an irritated 'Pathaan' says they need a better, unique way to tell their audience about Pathaan OTT release.

Then Bhuvan shares a couple of lines, but none impresses Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar then decides to take matters into his own hands and tells Bhuvan 'I'll show you', and asks him to just roll the camera.

Effortlessly, in full swag, the superstar goes in front of the camera, and flexes his biceps. Then what, the team has the perfect shot. Shah Rukh completes his job in one line when he says, "Pathaan dekhiye sirf Prime Video par.

Bhuvan is left speechless and they have the announcement ready.

Watch the video:

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. The movie will have its OTT premiere on March 22.

