Watch: Anushka Sharma gets to paint at work and she knows what a masterpiece looks like

Chandigarh, February 27

What would it be like to paint while you work? Don’t think much, just take a look at Anushka’s latest video. In the video from a shoot, Anushka and her team are busy spreading colours on a canvas and they look oh, so happy!

The clip begins with Anushka pouring colour on a palate. The scene shifts to her painting, first the canvas and then the wall, as she nods to one of the persons around, all smiles. Having a gala time, we see glimpses and clearly the actress gets to play with many colours. As the video ends, we see the end result too. After an abstract art piece, follows a yellow-black heart, a smiling face and the words, ‘pack up’. While watching the video was fun, the caption is no less. The actress wrote, “When they let you paint on set walls and you leave a “masterpiece” (Jury is out for debate on this).”

Here's the exciting video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Well, the jury says, “Yeh toh Majnu bhai ke master piece se bhi sundar h’, as wrote a fan. A fan referred to Anil Kapoor’s character, Majnu Bhai, in the film Welcome. The entire comment reads, “Jury be like:Wahhh…Wahhhh…What a masterpiece. Yeh toh Majnu bhai ke masterpiece se bhi sundar hai.” Another fan joined in and said, “Majnu bhai got his competition.”

Fire, heart and love-struck emoticons are showered in plenty on the post.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma is busy working on her upcoming project Chakda Xpress. Directed by Prosit Roy, it is a sports drama based on the life of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami. The film will trace Jhulan Goswami's journey in the world of women's cricket.

