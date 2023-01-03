Watch: Archana Gautam and MC Stan drag parents in their fight, things get ugly

Mumbai, January 3

In the upcoming episode 'Bigg Boss 16', Archana Gautam and MC Stan will be seen getting into an ugly war-of-words.

In a promo, Archana will be seen asking Stan how long he is planning to stay just because the audiences outside are voting for him and that he doesn't even clean the room.

Stan retaliates by asking Archana whether she thinks he is her father's servant.

Stan asks: "Bigg Boss aur teri Maa ka ye ho gaya kya?" An angry Archana is heard telling him if he doesn't feel any shame for talking so crassly about anyone's family.

Archana said: "Jo dusre ki Maa ki respect nahi kar sakta na, wo ghatiya hai."

Watch Archana and MC Stan's war of words:

In the upcoming episode, the captaincy task too will see a lot of fireworks as Priyanka Choudhary and Sajid Khan will be seen getting into a fight.

IANS

