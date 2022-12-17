Watch: Bigg Boss asks Abdu Rozik to say goodbye to housemates, Nimrit Ahluwalia gets teary eyed, everyone emotional

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 17

On this ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episodes, housemates are in for a shock as Bigg Boss announces Abdu Rozik’s exit from the show.

In a promo, Bigg Boss asks Abdu to say goodbye to the housemates and leave the house. In Hindi he announces, “Abdu aap gharwalon se vidaa lekar ghar ke bahar ajayiye."

The announcement leaves everyone shocked and emotional. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who is Abdu’s crush, is seen crying in the promo. Abdu too gets teary eyed as he says bye to his friends. He hugs Shiv Thakare and tells him ‘I’ll miss you bro’, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer and Sajid Khan also give hugs to Abdu before leaving the house.

But, to all Abdu fans, this might be a temporary absence. Rumours suggest Abdu has left the house for medical reasons and will be back soon.

Although nothing is confirmed, Chota Bhaijaan, as Abdu liked to be called, has gone for two days. The 19-year-old Tajikistani might re-enter the show. But when would that be, no one knows.

The show now has Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Sreejita De, Sajid Khan, Vikkas Manaktala, Priyanka Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, and Soundarya Sharma as its contestants.

Since Bigg Boss is doing really well this season, it is being said that the show will be extended till February 12, 2023. Going by its format, Bigg Boss, which started on October 1, was expected to run for three months.

#Abdu Rozik #Bigg Boss 16 #Nimrit Ahluwalia