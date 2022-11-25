Watch: Bigg Boss house fight escalates, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot's angry parents confront Sumbul Touqeer's father for lying

Mumbai, November 25

The upcoming 'Bigg Boss 16' episode will have a major showdown between Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer's parents in the Weekend Ka Vaar.

Show's host Salman Khan confronts Sumbul's father for lying to them, he said: "Aapne hospital ka bahana lekar apni bachi se baat karne ki koshish ki hai (On the pretext of hospital, you tried talking to your daughter.)" Shalin's father added: "Aapko mauka mila uska aapne misuse kiya (You misused the opportunity you got)." Sumbul's father said to Tina's mother: "Tina ne najane kitne shabd kahe hai, kya aapko ek baar bhi laga uske liye maafi maangi jaayea (Tina has said several things, do you think you should apologise?)"

Tina's mother retaliated and said: "Kyun maafi mangu, humlog kindergarten school mein nahi bheje bachi ko, Bigg Boss mein bheja hai. Is desh mein betiyon ko Lakshmi maante hai, lekin apni beti ko gaaliyaan sikha rahe hai (this is Big Boss, not kindergarden. Daughters are Lakshmi in this country but you are teaching your daughter profanities.)"

An angry Shalin's father said: "Aapko dekh karke hargiz nahi lag raha hai ki aap ICU se aa rahe hai. Aap usko bachi bachi bata kar ke kuch bhi justify nahi kar sakte (You don't look like you are coming from the ICU. You cannot call her a kid and justify anything.)" Tina's mother asked Sumbul's father: "Kis hisab se aapne dusre ki beti ko galat shabd bola (Why did you say bad things about another's dauthter?)" Shalin's father shut Sumbul's father by saying: "Apne bache ke baare mein bol sakte hai, lekin dusron ki aukat naapne ki aapki nahi hai (You could speak about your own child but not about others.)

In another clip, Bigg Boss informs the contestants that one of them has got a message from outside the house. Bigg Boss also shares that on humanitarian grounds the interaction was allowed but the opportunity has been misused to influence a contestant. Shalin shouts at Sumbul and says, "Why the f*** are you talking to us." Soon Shalin and Sumbul get into an ugly argument and Tina feels dragged into it. Watch the video:

IANS

