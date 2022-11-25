 Watch: Bigg Boss house fight escalates, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot's angry parents confront Sumbul Touqeer's father for lying : The Tribune India

Watch: Bigg Boss house fight escalates, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot's angry parents confront Sumbul Touqeer's father for lying

Shalin and Sumbul get into an ugly argument

Watch: Bigg Boss house fight escalates, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot's angry parents confront Sumbul Touqeer's father for lying

Salman Khan with Shalin, Tina and Sumbul's parents. Instagram/colorstv



Mumbai, November 25

The upcoming 'Bigg Boss 16' episode will have a major showdown between Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer's parents in the Weekend Ka Vaar.

Show's host Salman Khan confronts Sumbul's father for lying to them, he said: "Aapne hospital ka bahana lekar apni bachi se baat karne ki koshish ki hai (On the pretext of hospital, you tried talking to your daughter.)" Shalin's father added: "Aapko mauka mila uska aapne misuse kiya (You misused the opportunity you got)." Sumbul's father said to Tina's mother: "Tina ne najane kitne shabd kahe hai, kya aapko ek baar bhi laga uske liye maafi maangi jaayea (Tina has said several things, do you think you should apologise?)"

Tina's mother retaliated and said: "Kyun maafi mangu, humlog kindergarten school mein nahi bheje bachi ko, Bigg Boss mein bheja hai. Is desh mein betiyon ko Lakshmi maante hai, lekin apni beti ko gaaliyaan sikha rahe hai (this is Big Boss, not kindergarden. Daughters are Lakshmi in this country but you are teaching your daughter profanities.)"

Watch their video:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

An angry Shalin's father said: "Aapko dekh karke hargiz nahi lag raha hai ki aap ICU se aa rahe hai. Aap usko bachi bachi bata kar ke kuch bhi justify nahi kar sakte (You don't look like you are coming from the ICU. You cannot call her a kid and justify anything.)" Tina's mother asked Sumbul's father: "Kis hisab se aapne dusre ki beti ko galat shabd bola (Why did you say bad things about another's dauthter?)" Shalin's father shut Sumbul's father by saying: "Apne bache ke baare mein bol sakte hai, lekin dusron ki aukat naapne ki aapki nahi hai (You could speak about your own child but not about others.)

In another clip, Bigg Boss informs the contestants that one of them has got a message from outside the house. Bigg Boss also shares that on humanitarian grounds the interaction was allowed but the opportunity has been misused to influence a contestant. Shalin shouts at Sumbul and says, "Why the f*** are you talking to us." Soon Shalin and Sumbul get into an ugly argument and Tina feels dragged into it. Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

IANS

#Bigg Boss 16 #Shalin Bhanot #Sumbul Touqeer #Tina Datta

School student stabbed my teenage son in the heart, says Punjabi-origin man who regrets moving to Canada
Punjab

Punjabi-origin man regrets moving to Canada, says school student stabbed his teenage son in the heart

Village with Adifference!
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's Rurka Kalan: Village with a difference!

Chandigarh’s Payal Kanwar gets French honour for furthering ties with India
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Payal Kanwar gets French honour for furthering ties with India

Barnala couple shows the way, uses stubble to grow vegetables
Punjab

Barnala couple shows the way, uses stubble to grow vegetables

Watch: Adorable video of little girl chanting Hanuman ‘bhajan’ goes viral; her devotion is too-cute-to-miss
Trending

Watch: Adorable video of little girl chanting Hanuman 'bhajan' goes viral; her devotion is too-cute-to-miss

Richa Chadha under fire for tweet 'Galwan says hi', slammed for mocking Indian army
Trending

Richa Chadha under fire for tweet 'Galwan says hi'; slammed for 'mocking' Army

IIT graduate quits lucrative job to spend time with newborn daughter, netizens react
Trending

IIT graduate quits lucrative job to spend time with newborn daughter, netizens divided

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28

