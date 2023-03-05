 Watch: BTS' Jungkook hums Naatu Naatu during live session, desi fans impressed : The Tribune India

Watch: BTS' Jungkook hums Naatu Naatu during live session, desi fans impressed

RRR team shares Jungkook's clip on its official Instagram account

Watch: BTS' Jungkook hums Naatu Naatu during live session, desi fans impressed

A screengrab of Naatu Naatu song from SS Rajamouli's RRR; BTS member Jungkook. Twitter



ANI

Mumbai, March 4

Ahead of the Oscars 2023, 'Naatu Naaatu' fever is soaring high. The latest one to join the bandwagon is Jungkook, a member of the popular South Korean band BTS.

In a recent live stream, Jungkook was listening to the song 'Naatu Naatu', which is competing for the Oscar trophy this year in the best original score category. Jungkook seemed to like the song and also lip-sync the words. His gesture on 'Naatu Naatu' impressed the desi fans who heaped praise on him on social media.

The video clip of Jungkook was shared by the official Instagram account of 'RRR'. The post reads, "JUNGKOOK. It's amazing to know that you loved #NaatuNaatu so much. We are sending a ton of love to you, the #BTS team, and the whole of South Korea. #RRRMovie." 

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by RRR Movie (@rrrmovie)

Fans showered their love on the post. One wrote, "As a South Indian Armys This makes me so Happy," Another one wrote, "made my day.... at last one kpop idol recognised Indian music." The cross-cultural hit is nominated in the original song category alongside "This Is A Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once," "Applause" from "Tell It Like a Woman," and "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," all of which are part of the scheduled performances for the 95th annual ceremony, Variety reported.

Before entering the Oscars, the song bagged awards on the global stage. In January, 'Naatu Naatu' won the Golden Globes in the 'Best Original Song' category. Five days later, 'RRR' bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. One is for the best song and another is for 'best foreign language film.' Since then, 'RRR' and 'Naatu Naatu' are riding high on the global chart.

The song was also released in Hindi as 'Naacho Naacho', in Tamil as 'Naattu Koothu', in Kannada as 'Halli Naatu' and in Malayalam as 'Karinthol'. Its Hindi version was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra.

The hook steps, performed by Jr NTR and Ram Charan, went viral on social media and their energetic synchronisation made the song a treat to watch.

#bts #Jungkook #Naatu Naatu #Oscars #rrr

