 Watch: Chiranjeevi in all his swag as he bashes goons in 'Bhola Shankar' teaser : The Tribune India

Watch: Chiranjeevi in all his swag as he bashes goons in 'Bhola Shankar' teaser

Helmed by Meher Ramesh, the film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh

Watch: Chiranjeevi in all his swag as he bashes goons in 'Bhola Shankar' teaser

A poster of Bhola Shankar. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, June 25

Makers of the upcoming action entertainer film 'Bhola Shankar' on Saturday unveiled the official teaser.

Taking to Twitter, production house AK Entertainments shared a poster and wrote, "Presenting Mega @KChiruTweets as #BholaaShankar in @MeherRamesh's Stylish Mass presentation #BholaaShankarTeaser out now."

The teaser begins with a voiceover that says 33 people are killed brutally by one person and the Kolkata police are in search of the murderer. Then shows Chiranjeevi all his swag and mega aura in his introduction sequence where he gets ready to bash goons in their den.

Helmed by Meher Ramesh, the film stars Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles, the official teaser of the film will be out on June 24.

The Mega Massive Action Entertainer produced splendidly by Ramabrahmam Sunkara is nearing completion. Anil Sunkara's AK Entertainments is producing the movie where Tamannaah is playing the leading lady and Keerthy Suresh will be seen as Chiranjeevi's sister. Talented actor Sushanth is essaying a lover boy role.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 11.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi recently welcomed his grand-daughter as Ram Charan and his wife Upasana became parents to a baby girl.

Taking to Twitter, Chiranjeevi expressed his joy on the arrival of the little princess.

He wrote, "Welcome Little Mega Princess !! You have spread cheer among the Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan& @upasanakonidelaand us grandparents, Happy and Proud!!"

#Bhola Shankar #Chiranjeevi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Mastermind of fake offer letter scam held in Canada, 700 stare at deportation

2
Nation

Watch: Egyptian girl sings Sholay number 'Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge' in Modi's welcome

3
Punjab

Monsoon likely to cover Punjab, Haryana in 2 days

4
Trending

Car with woman occupant washes away in Panchkula's Ghaggar River; watch hair-raising video

5
Nation

'Need to forget differences and move forward together': Kejriwal tells Rahul over Centre's Delhi ordinance

6
Himachal

Monsoon arrives in Himachal, Met Dept forecasts heavy rainfall for four days

7
Punjab

Remark on beard anti-Sikh, expunge it: SGPC to Punjab Speaker

8
Himachal

Monsoon hits Himachal Pradesh; heavy rains, landslides damage vehicles, block roads, disrupt water supply

9
World

‘Suspect’ materials? Canada launches probe into loss of Titan submersible

10
Nation

Security forces release 12 militants after stand-off with mob of 1,500 in Manipur's Imphal East

Don't Miss

View All
Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha report had alleged PTC promoters' meteoric rise post broadcast rights for Gurbani from Golden Temple

Top News

Security forces release 12 militants after stand-off with mob of 1,500 in Manipur's Imphal East

Security forces release 12 militants after stand-off with mob of 1,500 in Manipur's Imphal East

Army and Assam Rifles troops leave with seized weapons and a...

Egypt’s highest honour ‘Order of the Nile’ conferred on PM Modi

Egypt’s highest honour ‘Order of the Nile’ conferred on PM Modi

This is the 13th highest state honour conferred upon Modi

Several vehicles washed away in flash flood in Kullu’s Mohal nullah; no loss of life reported

Several vehicles washed away in flash flood in Kullu's Mohal nullah; no loss of life reported

Flash flood also reported in Tundhar area

34-year-old woman dies of electrocution at New Delhi railway station

34-year-old woman dies of electrocution at New Delhi railway station

The incident took place near exit gate number 1 when victim ...

Car with woman occupant washed away in Panchkula river in flash flood triggered by heavy rain, watch hair-raising video

Car with woman occupant washes away in Panchkula's Ghaggar River; watch hair-raising video

The woman had come to pay obeisance near Kharak Mangoli


Cities

View All

Army chief Gen Manoj Pande offers prayer at Golden Temple

Army chief Gen Manoj Pande offers prayer at Golden Temple

Youth found dead, foul play suspected

Parks inside Ram Bagh in miserable condition; need funds for restoration

Meghwal presents BJP’s report card of 9-yr rule

Man poses as cop, dupes local resident of Rs 4.5 lakh

Man arrested for ‘promising’ posts in BJP in lieu of money

Man arrested for 'promising' posts in BJP in lieu of money

Car with woman occupant washed away in Panchkula river in flash flood triggered by heavy rain, watch hair-raising video

Car with woman occupant washes away in Panchkula's Ghaggar River; watch hair-raising video

BJP leaders list Chandigarh issues before Defence Minister

Director of PGI bats for generic medicines

16-year-old boy stabbed to death, 8 juveniles nabbed

3 ‘delivery boys’ arrested with drug

34-year-old woman dies of electrocution at New Delhi railway station

34-year-old woman dies of electrocution at New Delhi railway station

Protest at Delhi Jal Board office over potable water shortage

After 62 years, Southwest Monsoon covers Delhi and Mumbai at same time

Youth stabbed, Delhi’s Brijpuri under watch

PAP flyover in Jalandhar develops potholes, commuters jittery

PAP flyover in Jalandhar develops potholes, commuters jittery

Cable mess: Phagwara Gate traders in Jalandhar see no solution to hanging wires

PSPCL unearths 23 cases of power theft

State of Parks: Public parks crying for attention, but authorities look the other way

AAP govt's development tax invites pensioners' wrath

A first: Pilot project to check anaemia in schoolchildren

A first: Pilot project to check anaemia in schoolchildren

Cable mess: Model Town, nearby areas entangled in knotty webs of wires, Ludhiana residents irked

Plastic reverse vending machine at PAU Students’ Home lying unused

Dhandari Khurd residents oppose waste compactor system at village

Dr Nitin Behl bags award

Only Modi govt can help state regain lost glory: Punjab BJP chief

Only Modi govt can help state regain lost glory: Punjab BJP chief

Pensioners burn tax notification copies

Caught with phones, 2 jail inmates booked

Pensioners protest in front of Fatehgarh Sahib MLA's office

Powercom engineers flag shortage of staff