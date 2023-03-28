Watch: Deepika Padukone walks past 'Wiggle' hitmaker Jason Derulo at Mumabi airport

Tribune We Desk

Chandigarh, March 28

Deepika Padukone was spotted at the Mumbai airport and as always she aced the airport look. Dressed in an oversized camouflage coat over a smillar printed sweatshirt and lowers, she kept it comfortable and casual. She teamed her outfit with a large Louis Vuitton bag and sports shoes.

At the airport, the Gehraiyaan star smiled and posed for the paps waking past 'Swalla' and 'Wiggle' hitmaker Jason Derulo.

In a video shared by celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani, Deepika can be seen coming out of her car, smiling at the camera as she walks into the airport. However, she does not notice Derulo, who is seen standing right behind her at the airport entry. It looks like both of them missed noticing each other since the two were not facing each other. Durelo, in the video, is seen standing facing the entry gate.

Check out the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The American singer is dressed in an all-black look. As the video ends, Deepika walks past him as she heads for her flight, but she made sure to pause for one last time at the airport gate and smile for the paparazzi.

Meanwhile, Deepika has two films in her kitty. She is working on Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. And there's 'Project K' with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

#deepika padukone