Watch: Farah Khan surprises brother Sajid Khan, they hug and cry: 'Mom is so proud of you'

Chandigarh, January 9

It's family week on the 'Bigg Boss 16' show and it's filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan who will be surprising her brother Sajid Khan.

A promo of the upcoming episode is going viral in which Farah enters the show and hugs her brother Sajid while his back is toward her. Both get emotion and begin to cry. In the next scene, Farah is seen giving a kiss on Sajid's shoulder and she tells him, "Mummy is so proud of you."

There are clips from the show where Farah meets and hugs Shiv Thakare and says, "Bhai hai tu mera." She hugs and kisses Abdu Rozik and told MC Stan too.

The filmmaker then says, "Main ek bhai chorke gayi thi, teen bhai leke jarahi hun aur extra."

Later, Farah tells Sajid, "Sajid tu bohut lucky hai tere ko yeh mandali mili hai."

The TV channel shared the promo with a caption that reads, "Sajid se milne aayi ghar mein Farah Khan."

Watch the promo:

It's Farah Khan's birthday on January 9 and the filmmaker goes well-prepared to celebrate her birthday with her brother and other housemates. She entered the house with loads of food. She caried veg pulao, khatta aloo, yakhni pulao, and a burger for Abdu Rozik.

While interacting with the contestants, she complimented each one of them and said Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is the Deepika Padukone of 'Bigg Boss 16' house.

She also told Sumbul that the way Sajid irritates her, he does it the same way with his sisters at home and he considers her as his sister.

Farah also promised contestants to throw a party after the show for them.

The 'Main Hoon Na' director also questioned Soundarya about her relationship with Gautam Singh Vig.

Farah is known for directing a number of films including 'Om Shanti Om', 'Happy New Year', among others. As a choreographer, she worked in 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar', 'Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa', 'Dilawale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Housefull 4', and many more.

