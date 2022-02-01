Watch: 'Gehraiyaan' title track dives into the depths of Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi's complicated relationship

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 1

Amazon Original Movie ‘Gehraiyaan’ has released its title track today. Much like the trailer and teaser of the movie, the track has elements of love, longing, pain, and mystery.

Composed by Kabeer aka OAFF and Savera, ‘Gehraiyaan’ track has been designed and penned by Ankur Tewari. The soothing melody of the song reflects the intense narrative of the film and its characters.

It’s a Hindi adaptation of the original song, Frontline, by the same artists and features vocals by Lothika Jha.

Watch the song here:

A showcase of modern urban complicated love and its intricacies, the movie features Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa as leads. It also has Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles.

Jointly produced by Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions in association with director Shakun Batra’s Jouska Films, ‘Gehraiyaan’ will be available on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.