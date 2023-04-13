Watch: Gippy Grewal invites you to 'the beginning of unstoppable laughs', shares 'Carry on Jatta 3' teaser

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 13

Pollywood star Gippy Grewal has shared the first look of his much-awaited film 'Carry On Jatta 3'. Along with the teaser of the film, the actor wrote, “It’s the beginning of unstoppable laughs with CARRY ON JATTA 3 Teaser #Carryonjatta3 in cinemas on 29th June 2023.”

Watch the trailer:

Among the most-awaited Punjabi films of the year, Carry on Jatta 3 stars Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa, Binnu Dhillon, Jaswinder Bhalla and Gurpreet Ghuggi in the lead roles.

Directed by Smeep Kang, ‘Carry on Jatta 3’ is the third part of the franchise, which promises to be an out-and-out comedy, much like the first two parts, which are considered a cult favourite among the viewers.

The first part of the franchise was released in 2012 and became an instant hit among Punjabi audience across the globe. It starred Mahi Gill and Gippy Grewal in lead roles.

The second instalment came six years later in 2018 and it featured Sonam Bajwa and Gippy Grewal as the lead couple while Binnu Dhillon, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Jaswinder Bhalla were among the supporting cast.

The movies continue to enjoy a dedicated fan following.

The Punjabi comedy is produced by Gippy Grewal and his brother Sippy Grewal under their banner Humble Motion Pictures.

