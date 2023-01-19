 Watch: Hansika Motwani's wedding documentary Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama first look revealed : The Tribune India

Watch: Hansika Motwani's wedding documentary Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama first look revealed

Hanskia Motwani got married to Sohael Khaturiya on December 4 last year

Watch: Hansika Motwani's wedding documentary Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama first look revealed

The first-look poster of Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama documentary. Instagram/disneyplushotstar



Mumbai, January 19

South sensation Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya's marriage was a grand affair that made headlines across the country and now fans can be part of her dreamy wedding as Disney+ Hotstar will be showcasing it.

Hotstar Special show 'Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama' will showcase everything that happened from the time the actress announced her decision to tie the knot with Sohael, as an army of wedding planners, designers and the families race against time to pull off a fairy-tale wedding in just six weeks, that was truly spectacular in every sense of the word.

Hansika and her family also address the scandal that surfaced prior to her wedding, which threatened to derail her dream day.

Hansika has revealed the first look of the Hotstar Specials show with the release date slated to be announced very soon.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hansika Motwani (@ihansika)

The 'Koi... Mil Gaya' and 'Shaka Laka Boom Boom' actress began her career as a successful child actor in Hindi films and later went on to appear as the lead in commercial hits across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam movies, earning accolades for her performance.

IANS

#DisneyplusHotstar #Hansika Motwani #Sohael Kathuriya

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami’s vehicle attacked in Mohali

2
Sports

Wrestlers accuse WFI president of sexual exploitation; Centre seeks federation's response within 72 hours

3
Sports

Ind vs NZ: Shubman Gill, Siraj shine as India win by 12 runs in a thriller to take 1-0 lead

4
Punjab

Singapore-bound flight takes off from Amritsar airport without 35 passengers; DGCA orders probe

5
Punjab

Zira liquor factory: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's decision took everyone by surprise

6
Nation

Diamond merchant's 9-year-old daughter embraces Jain monkhood in Gujarat

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh sets aside SDM order to seal café

8
Trending

Singer Shakira caught husband Gerard Pique cheating on her because of a jam jar

9
Himachal

'When will we get Rs 1,500', Himachal village women ask Rahul Gandhi

10
Punjab

International extortion, target-killing module busted in Punjab: 13 held by Khanna police

Don't Miss

View All
Relief from intense cold, IMD predicts abatement of cold wave conditions in northwest India
Nation

Relief from intense cold likely as IMD predicts abatement of cold wave conditions in northwest India

Even when wickets were falling, my intent was to punish the bad balls: Shubman Gill
Sports

Even when wickets were falling, my intent was to punish the bad balls: Shubman Gill

Health Secy’s timely CPR saves visitor’s life
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Health Secretary's timely CPR saves visitor's life

Expect heavy snowfall from January 22 in Himachal
Himachal

Expect heavy snowfall from January 22 in Himachal

Bathinda shivers at -1°C
Punjab

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

Commended, for standing at the forefront
Nation

Indian Army's mule commended for standing at the forefront during clash with Chinese troops

Punjab Chief Minister orders closing of Zira factory in Ferozepur
Punjab

After months-long protest, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders closure of Zira liquor unit

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel
Trending

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel

Top News

Delhi Women's panel chief Swati Maliwal alleges drunk man molested, dragged her by car for 15 metres

Delhi women's panel chief Swati Maliwal 'molested, dragged' by 'drunk car driver' for 15 metres

Man arrested in this connection

Babita Phogat comes with ‘message' from govt; wrestlers demand new federation

Babita Phogat comes with ‘message' from govt; wrestlers demand new federation

UP govt opposes bail plea of Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son in Supreme Court in Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Supreme Court reserves order on bail plea of Union minister Ajay Mishra's son in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

Ashish Mishra’s crime grave, heinous, UP govt tells the apex...

Relief from intense cold, IMD predicts abatement of cold wave conditions in northwest India

Relief from intense cold likely as IMD predicts abatement of cold wave conditions in northwest India

A fresh Western Disturbance will affect Western Himalayan Re...

Singapore-bound flight takes off from Amritsar airport without 35 passengers; DGCA orders probe

Singapore-bound flight takes off from Amritsar airport without 35 passengers; DGCA orders probe

Scoot Airline flight scheduled to depart at 7.55pm on Wednes...


Cities

View All

Singapore-bound flight takes off from Amritsar airport without 35 passengers; DGCA orders probe

Singapore-bound flight takes off from Amritsar airport without 35 passengers; DGCA orders probe

College teachers up in arms against govt

Despite ban, Chinese string sale continues in Amritsar

5 from Gujarat booked for misbehaving with co-passenger on flight from Amritsar to Ahmedabad

NHAI begins work on 22-km cycle track

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

Poor seating tests patients’ patience at Mohali hospital

Poor seating tests patients’ patience at Mohali hospital

Chandigarh Health Secretary's timely CPR saves visitor's life

Body on railway tracks: Woman in police net for 6-yr-old's murder

Chandigarh Mayor gets going, reviews projects’ status

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami's vehicle pelted with stones on Chandigarh-Mohali border

Two ‘saroops’ arrive from Afghanistan

Last 2 'saroops' of Guru Granth Sahib arrive at Delhi from Afghanistan

L-G vs Delhi Govt: Centre wants issue referred to Supreme Court's larger Bench

Fresh powers delegated to Delhi Lt-Governor

‘Bribed’, MLA shows wads of cash in House

Suspend demolition of Tughlakabad slums, child rights panel tells ASI

Thieves break into jewellery shop in Jalandhar, steal ornaments worth lakhs, cash

Thieves break into jewellery shop in Jalandhar, steal ornaments worth lakhs, cash

Jalandhar: Latifpura meet remains inconclusive, yet again

Tarn Taran SDM office staffer among 2 held for bank robbery in Jalandhar

Last Jalandhar MC meet ends on stormy note over LED issue

Demand letter not accepted, Beet residents heckle Deputy Speaker

Buddha Nullah bridge closed completely

Buddha Nullah bridge closed completely

24x7 help desk launched for cybercrime victims

Recovery of bomb shell at military ground creates panic in Khanna

27 dyeing units caught dumping untreated waste in MC sewer lines

50K water supply and sewerage connections illegal in Ludhiana: Civic body

VB inspects ex-MLA’s house in assets case

Patiala: Punjab VB inspects Ghanaur ex-MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur's house in assets case

Unruly scenes at Pbi varsity meeting

MC team visits city markets to check sale of Chinese manjha

Transport Minister conducts surprise check at RTA office

Aman Arora inspects govt printing press