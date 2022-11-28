 Watch: Hugh Jackman thanks Nicole Kidman for bidding $100,000 for his signed hat on Broadway : The Tribune India

Watch: Hugh Jackman thanks Nicole Kidman for bidding $100,000 for his signed hat on Broadway

Hugh Jackman's 'The Music Man' has been raising funds for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

Watch: Hugh Jackman thanks Nicole Kidman for bidding $100,000 for his signed hat on Broadway

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman. Instagram



Los Angeles, November 28

Hollywood star Nicole Kidman received a warm welcome on Broadway Saturday evening when she made an appearance at a performance of Hugh Jackman's 'The Music Man' revival.

During an auction for the charity Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Kidman made her presence known when she bid a hefty sum of $100,000 for a hat signed by Jackman, reports Variety.

Jackman shared a video of the meeting on Twitter, thanking his fellow Australian thespian for her support.

"I love you. I love Broadway. And I love what they do, Broadway Cares, but I also want to say this show is extraordinary," Kidman said, taking the microphone after approaching the stage at the Winter Garden Theatre.

"I've known Nic for almost 30 years. I've worked with her. I can tell you this is not a surprise to me. She is one of the most generous souls I know," Jackman said, quoted by Variety. "You're a beautiful person. I love you. Thank you."

Watch the video:

According to Variety, Kidman's shouted bid of $100,000 drew an enthused response from the crowd, leading Jackman to joke "I just want to be clear, this is not Australian dollars." (Under current conversion rates, Kidman's bid amounts to $148,744 Australian dollars.)

The 'Music Man' cast had been raising funds for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS at the conclusion of recent performances.

"Ms Kidman's remarkable support of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS on Saturday night was wonderful to see and her extraordinary generosity will be deeply appreciated by the entire Broadway community," Kate Horton, producer of 'The Music Man', shared in a statement.

"Broadway Cares is blessed with friends across Broadway. But we have no greater champion than Hugh Jackman. This extraordinary gift from his pal Nicole Kidman is by far the largest donation for any one auction item ever. That's 20,000 meals and 2,000 doctor visits this holiday season for those living with HIV/AIDS, struggling with COVID-19 or facing other life-threatening challenges," Tom Viola, Broadway Cares executive director, said.

"Donations made at 'The Music Man', all across Broadway, Off-Broadway and at national touring productions will provide meals and medication, health care and hope this holiday season," Viola noted.

IANS

#Hugh Jackman #nicole kidman

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Quad partners India, Australia stay away from China-led meet on Indian Ocean

2
Pollywood

Sunny Deol shares heartwarming video, special message on son Karan's birthday, 'you will succeed in life because you take no shortcuts'

3
Entertainment

Did you know Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' has huge Tom Cruise connect? Read to find out

4
Punjab

Tarn Taran villager arrested with 8 Chinese pistols, bullets, 2-kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan via drone

5
Nation

Yoga guru Ramdev apologises after sexist remark sparks outrage

6
Trending

Woman gets her sandwich with B***h written on it, restaurant’s explanation leaves netizens in splits

7
Punjab

5,000 'fake' pharmacists under lens, yet Punjab eases licensing norms

8
FIFA 2022

Brussels sees riots after Morocco beat Belgium at World Cup

9
Punjab

Naib Tehsildar recruitment scam: Patiala police arrest third rank holder

10
Punjab

Amritsar: Peddler held with 2 kg heroin, 8 hi-tech pistols 'delivered via drone'

Don't Miss

View All
Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan’s widow gets pension
Nation

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan's widow gets pension

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

Enraged over chapter on adult education, villagers lock school
Haryana

Enraged over chapter on adult education, Sonepat villagers lock school

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection
Chandigarh

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

10-year-old booked for ‘glorifying’ gun culture
Punjab

10-year-old booked in Kathunangal for 'glorifying' gun culture

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; Watch video
Punjab

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; watch video

Top News

Judges' appointments: Supreme Court disapproves of Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's statement

Judges' appointments: Supreme Court disapproves of Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's statement

The minister reportedly said the Supreme Court Collegium cou...

Fed up with his 'illicit relation', Delhi woman, with son's help, 'murders' husband, 'chops body' into 22 pieces

Delhi woman, with son's help, murders husband, chops body into 10 pieces

Poonam and Deepak, who kept the body parts in a fridge, arre...

Shraddha murder case: Delhi police recover weapons used by Aaftab to chop his girlfriend's body

Shraddha murder case: Delhi police recover weapons used by Aaftab Poonawala to chop his girlfriend's body

Shraddha's ring that Aaftab had gifted to another girl has a...

Canada eyes India as critical partner in supply chains, immigration; to invest more in visa processing at Chandigarh, Delhi

Canada eyes India as critical partner in supply chains, immigration; to invest more in visa processing at Chandigarh, Delhi

India prominent in four of five strategic objectives, but le...

4 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested in Ropar

4 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested in Ropar

Arms and ammunition seized


Cities

View All

KMSC wants Swaminathan formula to fix MSP

Amritsar: Farmer body KMSC wants Swaminathan formula to fix MSP

Fulfil promises made to farmers, Morcha leaders urge Centre

Amritsar: Peddler held with 2 kg heroin, 8 hi-tech pistols 'delivered via drone'

Amritsar: Big gaps in road dividers hinder smooth flow of traffic

Sucha Singh Langah cleans utensils on Day 1 of 'tankhah'

Low canal water supply amid wheat season perturbs farmers

Low canal water supply amid wheat season perturbs Bathinda farmers

4 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested in Ropar

4 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested in Ropar

Canada eyes India as critical partner in supply chains, immigration; to invest more in visa processing at Chandigarh, Delhi

Sector-22 connecting passages in poor shape; Chandigarh MC plans Rs 2.28-crore rebuild

BJP draws blank in Panchkula zila parishad poll

Leopard scare at Zirakpur village

Fed up with his 'illicit relation', Delhi woman, with son's help, 'murders' husband, 'chops body' into 22 pieces

Delhi woman, with son's help, murders husband, chops body into 10 pieces

Shraddha murder case: Delhi police recover weapons used by Aaftab Poonawala to chop his girlfriend's body

South Delhi school receives bomb threat in e-mail

SC stays NGT orders imposing fines on NOIDA, Delhi Jal Board over untreated waste

Jail videos: Satyendar Jain withdraws from Delhi court plea for contempt action against ED

After two years, Phagwara sugar mill made functional

After two years, Phagwara sugar mill made functional

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

16 medical colleges under construction in Punjab: Bhagwant Mann

Jalandhar Development Authority rejects applications of 252 illegal colonies, proposes registration of FIRs

Jalandhar: 3 more agents held in vehicle fitness certificates scam

Man kills younger brother over property dispute in Ludhiana

Man kills younger brother over property dispute in Ludhiana

Speeding truck tries to overtake, rams into SUV on flyover at Ludhiana's Sherpur Chowk

Encroachments continue unabated in Ludhiana Improvement Trust colonies, officials in slumber

Ludhiana Civic body turns blind eye to illegal commercial buildings

30-year-old ends life in Ludhiana after refused money for drugs

Third ranker nabbed in naib tehsildar recruitment scam

Patiala: Third ranker nabbed in naib tehsildar recruitment scam

Nabha jail inmates caught with six phones, drugs

Soon, prepaid power meters at Punjab govt offices

Patiala: Man held with 5K banned pills

15 more hospitals, labs empanelled with Punjabi University