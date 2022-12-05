Watch: It's Priyanka Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot vs Sumbul Touqeer in captaincy task

Mumbai, December 5
In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka Choudhary will be seen teaming against Sumbul Touqeer during a captaincy task in the controversial reality show.
A promo shared by the channel on Instagram, Priyanka and Shalin decide to make Ankit Gupta the new captain.
When the task begins, Sumbul sees that they are all targeting her. Shiv intervenes but Shalin shuts him and continues the task.
Sumbul tells Shalin: "Inke haath mein rehna hi nahi chahiye kuch." Shalin asks her not to go there and Sumbul says, "Are you scared of me now?" Priyanka gives a reply to Sumbul: "Akele kheloge tab aana saamne." Priyanka says, "For that, you need to play either alone or with people but you aren't even playing."
