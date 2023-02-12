Watch: It's Priyanka Choudhary vs Shiv Thakare in this dance performance

Mumbai, February 12
The 'Bigg Boss 16' grand finale is just hours away as one contestant on Sunday night will be taking home the trophy. However, before the winner is announced a dance-off between rivals Priyanka Choudhary and Shiv Thakare will be seen.
A promo shared by the channel Colors on Instagram gives a sneak-peek into the grand finale performance between Priyanka and Shiv.
In the clip, the two will be seen performing a dance on the number 'Dhan Te Nan 2.0' from the film 'Kuttey'.
The caption read: "Shiv aur Priyanka ki tashan ka bhi hoga aaj finale! Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 #GrandFinale, aaj shaam 7 baje se, sirf #Colors par. #BB16 #BiggBoss @beingsalmankhan @priyankachaharchoudhary @shivthakare9."
Here's the post:
View this post on Instagram
Currently, the Top 5 competing for the winner's trophy include Shiv, Priyanka, Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot. The finale will be held on Saturday and will be hosted by Salman Khan.
IANS
