Watch: Janhvi Kapoor channelizes her inner Umrao Jaan; recreates Rekha's iconic song 'In Ankhon Ki Masti'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 2

Janhvi began the month of May with a treat from her fans. The actress, who is not only a good actor but is also a trained Kathak dancer like her late mother Sridevi. So, she shared a throwback video wherein she recreated the iconic Rekha song In Aankhon Ki Masti from the 1981 period musical drama Umrao Jaan. Dressed in a floral anarkali kurta, she has tied her hair in a ponytail and is wearing no make-up. Janhvi is sitting on the floor, gracefully grooving to the classic track.

In the caption she wrote, “#tb to 2 years ago, one of my first (baithaki bhav) attempts. Miss it :( Happy international dance day everyone! Even though I'm 2 days late".

Check out the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Fans and friends are floored by Janhvi’s ‘adayein’. As soon as she shared the video, ace designer Manish Malhotra dropped many heart emojis. Janhvi’s cousin Shanaya Kapoor too left all hearts on the video. Actress Sanya Malhotra commented ‘Uff’ followed by a lovely emoji. And when it comes to fans, one said, “You looking so beautiful without make up,” another wrote, “Omggg finally you posted a kathak video. A fan commented, “Beautiful dance.” One fan also wrote, “Uff ye aapki aadayein’ followed by a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jahnvi will next be seen in Good Luck Jerry. She is also preparing for Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. In her kitty are two more projects- Bawaal with Varun Dhawan and Milli.