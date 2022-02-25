Watch K-Pop outfits in Maddam Sir!

The fashion police is singing praise for the coolest police officers, as SHO Haseena Malik (Gulki Joshi) and Santosh Sharma (Bhavika Sharma) don stunning K-Pop outfits in Sony SAB’s show Maddam Sir. Gulki Joshi says, “Maddam Sir is all about spreading laughter and happiness through innovative problem-solving methods. This K-Pop-inspired look definitely stands out because it’s cool, and it was so much fun shooting for this scene. Since the case is twisted, Haseena and Santosh had to also go beyond their usual boundaries to solve the case and catch the real culprit.”

Bhavika Sharma

Adds Bhavika Sharma, “We are back with yet another wonderful show with the team dressed up in Korean costumes. I thoroughly enjoyed dressing up in this gear. I love the fact that the show keeps up with the trends and gives us so many opportunities to experiment and try different looks. The idea is to nab the real criminals who have been using Santosh’s name and extorting money. Since he has a keen interest in K-dramas and K-Pop music, we are dressed to impress him and thus nudge him into realising his mistake.”