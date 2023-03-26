Watch: Kapil Sharma remembers getting smacked by his father for using his jeep

Chandigarh, March 26
Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma was 15 when he was beaten up by his father. In a recent promo of 'The Kapil Sharma Show', he remembers his childhood memories of his late father Jeetendra Kumar Punj who was a head constable in Punjab Police.
Kapil says his father had smacked him while the entire locality was him being punished. Talking to veteran actor Raj Babbar, who was the guest on the show with his three kids Aarya Babbar, Pratiek Babbar and Juhi Babbar, he said, "I was about 15 years old when my father came home with his friend in a police jeep and kept keys on the table and went inside his room. Out of curiosity, I took the keys and started the car, but didn't know how it began to reverse and hit the vegetable cart standing behind."
Here's the video:
View this post on Instagram
Kapil continued, "All the bottle gourds on the cart flew in the air. We all generally see in movies that when kids fall down their parents ask about their well-being. However, with me, on one hand I was collecting the bottle gourds to keep them back and on the other hand my father came out and started beating me up. Our entire lane was a witness to that scene."
His childhood story left everyone in splits.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Air India and Nepal Airlines aircraft almost collided mid-air; 3 air traffic controllers suspended
Warning systems alerted the pilots whose timely action preve...
Top Congress brass holds 'satyagraha' for Rahul Gandhi at Rajghat; exudes hope for electoral change
Martyr PM's son who walked for national unity can never insu...
Satyagraha for whom: against OBCs, against courts, against law or for Gandhis? BJP asks Congress
Says Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification culmination of lawful p...
Khalistan supporters try to incite violence at Indian Embassy in Washington; Secret Service, police foil their bid
Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu was not in...
Amritpal Singh backdated formation of ‘Warris Panj-Aab De’, sounding similar to Deep Sidhu’s outfit, to encash on his popularity: Documents
The Khalistan sympathiser had failed to take control of the ...