Watch: Kapil Sharma remembers getting smacked by his father for using his jeep

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma was 15 when he was beaten up by his father. In a recent promo of 'The Kapil Sharma Show', he remembers his childhood memories of his late father Jeetendra Kumar Punj who was a head constable in Punjab Police.

Kapil says his father had smacked him while the entire locality was him being punished. Talking to veteran actor Raj Babbar, who was the guest on the show with his three kids Aarya Babbar, Pratiek Babbar and Juhi Babbar, he said, "I was about 15 years old when my father came home with his friend in a police jeep and kept keys on the table and went inside his room. Out of curiosity, I took the keys and started the car, but didn't know how it began to reverse and hit the vegetable cart standing behind."

Kapil continued, "All the bottle gourds on the cart flew in the air. We all generally see in movies that when kids fall down their parents ask about their well-being. However, with me, on one hand I was collecting the bottle gourds to keep them back and on the other hand my father came out and started beating me up. Our entire lane was a witness to that scene."

His childhood story left everyone in splits.

