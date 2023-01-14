Watch: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon celebrate Lohri in Punjab, enjoy dhaba food

Chandigarh, January 14
Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon travelled to Punjab to celebrate Lohri. They reached Jalandhar with the team of Shahzada to mark the occasion. Bhangra, dhol, phulkari and dhabba food, the celebration had all flavours of Punjab.
Kartik Aaryan shared glimpses from his 'first Lohri' in Punjab.
He took to Instagram to share a video of all the festivities with the Shehzada team.
In the video, both Kartik and Kriti were welcomed with phulkari dupattas and a bhangra performance. In other scenes, they stood and prayed to the holy fire of Lohri. There are also shots of stage where another group performed bhangra.
In the caption, he wrote: "#Shehzada ki taraf se Lohri di lakh lakh vadhaiyan. My first Lohri celebration in Punjab."
Here's the video:
View this post on Instagram
Kartik also shared photos from his trip to Punjab. From enjoying dhaba food and chai to chilling with his team, the actor seems to be having a great time in the state. "When in Punjab….#Shehzada Tour," he wrote in the caption.
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
Meanwhile, Shehzada is an action drama directed by Rohit Dhawan. The film stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role alongside Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar.
It is a remake of the 2020 Telugu film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'.
Apart from Shehzada, Kartik has Satyaprem Ki Katha lined up for this year and will also be seen in the third installment of Aashiqui. He also has Kabir Khan's untitled story in his kitty.
