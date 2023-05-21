 Watch: Kim Kardashian opens up on parenting challenges, finding love again: 'There are nights I cry myself to sleep' : The Tribune India

Kim Kardashian shares four kids with ex-husband Kanye West

Kim Kardashian. ANI



Washington, May 21

American media personality, Kim Kardashian recently opened up about the challenges of parenting and divulged that it's not an easy job.

Opening up about the challenges she faces as a mom, in an exclusive clip from an upcoming episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, Kim shared her experience of rearing four kids -- daughters North, 9, Chicago, 5, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4, quoted People.

All these four kids Kim shares with ex-husband Kanye West. The couple got separated after being together for seven years on February 19, 2021.

Asked about the difference between ideas and the ground reality of parenting, Kim replied, "Everyone says the days are long and the years are short, and that couldn't be like a more true statement." "So, like, when you're in it, I mean, especially when they're babies and you're feeding ... there's madness going on. It's like full madness," she continued. "It's the best chaos though," reported People.

Here's a clip from the podcast:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jay Shetty (@jayshetty)

Detailing that "you have no idea what's going on" in the mornings, Kardashian added, "It's like I always have to do one of my daughter's hair -- and it has to be perfect and it has to be a certain way -- and then this one needs me to put his shoes on and they all need you. ... It's like full crazy madness, cooking, running around. Like, it's wild." Continuing to speak candidly about her role as a mother, Kardashian then said that "parenting is the thing that has taught me the most about myself." "It has been the most challenging thing," she continues. "There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, holy shit, this f---ing tornado in my house. Like, what just happened?" "You know, with all the moods and the personalities and sometimes they're fighting, and you know, there's no one there," Kardashian added. "Like, it's [just] me to play a good police officer and bad cop."

Kardashian also opened up about how nights are in her home with her four kids, "We are going hour by hour to see if we're gonna survive night by night." "If a tantrum comes in, oh my God, your life is completely upside down," she said. "But it teaches you so much more about yourself than I think anyone, any parent, could have ever anticipated." "I mean, there are nights when you don't wash your hair for days as a mom and you have spit up all over you and you're wearing the same pyjamas, especially in COVID," Kardashian continued. "It was insane, you know?"

All in all, Kardashian said that she loves her role as a mom and wouldn't change it for anything. "There's just nothing that can prepare you for this experience. It is the most challenging, rewarding job on this planet," she says.

The former couple jointly hold physical and legal custody of their four children. West was required to pay Kardashian USD 200,000 a month in child support. He is also responsible for half of the children's medical, educational, and security expenses.

Kardashian and West started dating in 2012 and wed in May 2014. Their marriage landed in crisis at the height of West's public outbursts in 2020 after he launched a controversial bid for president of the United States and divulged deeply personal details about his family and marriage on the campaign trail and on Twitter.

