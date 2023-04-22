Watch: Kriti Sanon travels economy class to Indore; enjoys jalebi, poha

Mumbai, April 22
Ditching the luxury of a first class in an airplane, actress Kriti Sanon channelled her inner 'aam aadmi' as she took a budgeted flight and flew economy class to Indore.
Celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani posted a video of Kriti from the economy Indigo 6E flight. Kriti was seen in a white dress and a pink shawl over her shoulders.
Another video showed her sitting as she played with a toddler sitting in front of her. The toddler and Kriti were seen holding hands and playing and Kriti even blew kisses to the kid.
Kriti also shared a video of herself enjoying poha and jalebi during her time in Indore in her Instagram Stories.
On the work front, Kriti will be seen next with Shahid Kapoor in an untitled romantic movie. She also has 'Adipurush' with Prabhas.
Kriti also has 'Ganapath' with her 'Heropanti' co-star Tiger Shroff. The film is slated for release this year.
IANS
