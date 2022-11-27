Watch: Madhur Dixit mocks Archana Datta for being too vocal, calls Ankit Gupta voiceless; Abdu Rozik sings 'Dil deewana' for her

Mumbai, November 27
Bollywood star Salman Khan is seen connecting with the finalists of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10' while the judge on the dance reality show Madhuri Dixit interacts with 'Bigg Boss 16' contestants and gives her perspective about them.
Salman says: "I am very excited for the grand finale of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10'. I am keen to see who will be the winner." He also asks the contestants to give suggestions to the 'Bigg Boss 16' housemates.
Madhuri connects with the contestants inside the house and shares her perspective. She says that while Archana Gautam is vocal and expresses herself, Ankit Gupta hardly speaks.
She says: "One voice that reaches us even here is of Archana Gauatm. And Ankit does not seem to have a voice." Madhuri requests Abdu Rozik to sing a song for her and he sings 'Dil deewana bin sajna key' from the 1989 film 'Maine Pyar Kiya'. Abdu impresses everyone with his singing style, and that's when Salman asks ace filmmaker and judge Karan Johar to do the hook step.
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
Another highlight of the show is the presence of the 'Bhediya' cast, including Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, who shakes a leg with Madhuri on the song 'Badi Mushkil' from 2001 film 'Lajja'.
IANS
