Watch: 'Meri zuban kainchi ki tarah chalti hai', Twinkle Khanna's fiery audition for saas-bahu shows can't be missed

Chandigarh, March 28
What will happen if ‘Mrs Funnybones’ author, the witty and sassy, Twinke Khanna auditions for say an Ekta Kapoor saas-bahu show? If you find it hard to picturise Twinkle participating in the incessant fights between a mother-in-law and a daughter-in-law, this latest video by her will help you.
Taking to Instagram, Twinke shared a video in which she is holding a pair of scissors and says, “Meri zubaan kainchi ki tarhan chalti hai (my tongue runs like a scissor).”
She captioned the video, “My audition for any saas bahu show!”
Take a look at the video:
View this post on Instagram
There is a contact number on the video in case people are interested in hiring her to perform at birthday functions and mundans. The note reads, “Please contact Mr Sonu for my twinkling presence at birthday functions and mundans only. Thank you dears.” She added, “#AprilFoolsDayIsEveryDay.”
Fans were quick to ask, “Who is Sonu? Sonu Sood?,” as wrote one. Another wrote, “Sonu Sood or Sonu Nigam.” One comment read, “Akshay Bhayya ko bhi bolne ka moka dena.” An Instagram user said, “Tab aap sas bahu serial mat karo script kat doge director producer ko daton ke alag.”
