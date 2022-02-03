Watch: MS Dhoni unveils the first look of his graphic novel 'Atharva - The Origin'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 3

Are you an MS Dhoni fan? Do you like to read novels? This one is surely going to make you happy. Former Team India captain MS Dhoni unveiled the first look of his graphic novel Atharva: The Origin on Wednesday. Authored by Ramesh Thamilmani, the series is produced by Vincent Adiakalaraj and Ashok Manor. The project is backed by Virzu Studios in association with MIDAS Deals Pvt Ltd.

Playing a superhero and a warrior leader, the cricketer is seen in a rugged-look on a battlefield fighting against demons-like creatures.

The official motion poster gives a sneak peek into the world of Atharva, which Dhoni released on his Facebook handle. As he shared the first look, he said, “Happy to announce my new Avatar…Atharva.”

Take a look:

In an effort to offer an immersive experience to readers, the creators have worked with a team of artists diligently for several years to create the mystical world of Atharva.

Teleporting the readers to a different universe, this graphic novel, authored by Ramesh Thamilmani, headed by M V M Vel Mohan and produced by Vincent Adaikalaraj and Ashok Manor, features over 150 lifelike illustrations which present the gripping, racy narrative.

Commenting on the project, the former India captain and Chennai Super Kings skipper said: "I am thrilled to be associated with this project and it is indeed an exciting venture. 'Atharva - The Origin' is a captivating graphic novel with an engaging story and immersive artworks. Thamilmani's attempt to launch India's first mythological superhero with a contemporary twist will leave every reader wanting for more." Thamilmani added that 'Atharva - The Origin' was a dream project close to his heart.

Thamilmani said: "We have worked for several years to bring alive a vision, an idea and translate it into a masterpiece as you will see. I am excited and happy to have M.S. Dhoni portraying Atharva, who truly embodies the character." He concluded by saying: "Each of the characters and artwork in the novel. including that of M.S. Dhoni's, has been developed post extensive research and every nuance of the world has been created with great attention to detail." —With inputs from IANS

