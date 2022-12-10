Watch: Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi reveal how Diljit Dosanjh has been 'part of their love story', singer says he is close to Angad

ANI

Mumbai, December 10

Bollywood couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi attended the concert of actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh in Mumbai on Friday. Neha revealed how Diljit has been a part of the couple's love story.

Taking to Instagram, Neha shared a video featuring his husband while the singer was seen performing one of his hit songs 'Do You Know' on stage.

After enjoying the song, it reminded Neha of memories associated with the song.

She wrote, "#Doyouknow ... this is the song my love @angadbedi serenaded me with ... over 4 and a half years later this is us in the fan pit of a rock concert dancing to the same tunes and loving every bit of it ... #datenight done right @diljitdosanjh thank you for being a part of our love story #dosanjawala." Check it out:

Another video was shared by Angad in collaboration with his wife.

In the video, Diljit and Angad shared a heartwarming reunion moment.

Diljit spotted Angad amidst the crowd and had a cute chatter between the two. Diljit on his mic in Punjabi said,"I love you brother. It makes me really happy to see you scale new heights of success. You're the only artist from the film industry who I'm close to. And we never made an effort, this bond has happened organically from the time we met on our film, Soorma".

Angad Bedi and Diljit have been buddies since they worked together and met for the first time on sets of the sports based drama film, 'Soorma'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neha was last seen in the film 'A Thursday' alongside Yami Gautam. The movie hit the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar in February this year.

Angad, on the other hand, was last seen playing Janhvi Kapoor's brother in Dharma Productions' 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil girl'.

