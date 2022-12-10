 Watch: Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi reveal how Diljit Dosanjh has been 'part of their love story', singer says he is close to Angad : The Tribune India

Watch: Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi reveal how Diljit Dosanjh has been 'part of their love story', singer says he is close to Angad

Neha shares a clip with Angad Bedi from Diljit's concert

Watch: Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi reveal how Diljit Dosanjh has been 'part of their love story', singer says he is close to Angad

Neha Dhupia with Angad Bedi at Diljit Dosanjh's 'Born to Shine' tour. Instagram/nehadhupia



ANI

Mumbai, December 10

Bollywood couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi attended the concert of actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh in Mumbai on Friday. Neha revealed how Diljit has been a part of the couple's love story.

Taking to Instagram, Neha shared a video featuring his husband while the singer was seen performing one of his hit songs 'Do You Know' on stage.

After enjoying the song, it reminded Neha of memories associated with the song.

She wrote, "#Doyouknow ... this is the song my love @angadbedi serenaded me with ... over 4 and a half years later this is us in the fan pit of a rock concert dancing to the same tunes and loving every bit of it ... #datenight done right @diljitdosanjh thank you for being a part of our love story #dosanjawala." Check it out:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

Another video was shared by Angad in collaboration with his wife.

In the video, Diljit and Angad shared a heartwarming reunion moment.

Diljit spotted Angad amidst the crowd and had a cute chatter between the two. Diljit on his mic in Punjabi said,"I love you brother. It makes me really happy to see you scale new heights of success. You're the only artist from the film industry who I'm close to. And we never made an effort, this bond has happened organically from the time we met on our film, Soorma".

Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ANGAD BEDI (@angadbedi)

Angad Bedi and Diljit have been buddies since they worked together and met for the first time on sets of the sports based drama film, 'Soorma'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neha was last seen in the film 'A Thursday' alongside Yami Gautam. The movie hit the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar in February this year.

Angad, on the other hand, was last seen playing Janhvi Kapoor's brother in Dharma Productions' 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil girl'.

#Angad Bedi #diljit dosanjh #neha dhupia

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Mohali-type 'rocket attack' at police station in Punjab's Tarn Taran

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala’s killing: NIA arrests man who supplied weapons to Lawrence Bishnoi

3
Diaspora

40-year-old Sikh woman stabbed to death in Canada's British Columbia

4
Himachal

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu to be next Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Mukesh Agnihotri his deputy

5
Himachal

Central Congress observers try to reach consensus on CM candidate; put off return to Delhi

6
Himachal

Newly elected Himachal Pradesh Congress MLAs authorise party high command to pick next CM

7
Chandigarh

CA among five held by Chandigarh police for Rs 11-cr GST fraud

8
Punjab

50 houses razed by Jalandhar Improvement Trust

9
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh: Not Pratibha Singh, but these 3 Congress leaders in race for chief minister's post

10
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: NIA nabs UP man who supplied arms

Don't Miss

View All
Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins ~25L in KBC
Chandigarh

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life
Chandigarh

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man’s wedding by queueing up doing ‘bhangra’; wholesome video goes viral
Trending

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man's wedding by queueing up doing 'bhangra'; wholesome video goes viral

Oxygen Park in memory of tree tragedy victim
Chandigarh

Oxygen Park in memory of Carmel Convent School tree tragedy victim

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day
Trending

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day

‘We want justice’: Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada’s Brampton
Punjab

'We want justice': Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada's Brampton

Watch: This Bengaluru doctor’s fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral
Trending

This Bengaluru doctor's fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online
Trending

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online

Top News

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu is new Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister; party high command announces decision

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu to be next Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Mukesh Agnihotri his deputy

Oath to be taken on Sunday at 11 am

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu: Rising from humble beginnings to the Chief Minister’s post

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu: Rising from humble beginnings to the Chief Minister’s post

He has served as state president of all 3 wings of Congress—...

Need to focus on preparations for prolonged wars: IAF chief

Need to focus on preparations for prolonged wars: IAF chief

Chief of the Air Staff said Ukraine conflict has underlined ...

Police station in Punjab’s border Tarn Taran district hit by ‘rocket launcher’

Mohali-type 'rocket attack' at police station in Punjab's Tarn Taran

The police officials did not rule out the possibility of a t...

Rocket-propelled grenade many have been smuggled from Pakistan: DGP

Rocket-propelled grenade may have been smuggled from Pakistan: Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav


Cities

View All

Encroachments continue to choke Truck Wali road

Encroachments continue to choke Truck Wali road

Student in state cricket team

High Court grants bail to accused in Tarn Taran blast case

Fix signboards at Jallianwala Bagh, says MP Manish Tewari

Business extravaganza

Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Bathinda's Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Punjab native Rachna Singh first South Asian woman Education Minister in British Columbia

3 injured in two firing incidents in Bathinda

Choe chokes on dumped garbage

Patiala ki Rao choe chokes on dumped garbage

CA among five held by Chandigarh police for Rs 11-cr GST fraud

Chandigarh sets aside order to raze sanctionable violations

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

'Heavy BJP machinery' made MCD polls toughest election contested by AAP: Arvind Kejriwal

'Heavy BJP machinery' made MCD polls toughest election contested by AAP: Arvind Kejriwal

Body of 3-year-old boy found in toilet in Delhi's Shahdara

Delhi Congress vice-president, party’s two newly-elected councillors join AAP

Election of MCD Mayor open game, claims BJP

Of lost deposits: BJP posts AAP’s poll performance analysis

Shock, dismay as houses reduced to dust in Latifpura

Shock, dismay as houses reduced to dust in Latifpura

Stunning line-up for oldest classical music event

ADC: 33K visited Aam Aadmi Clinics so far

Youth shot at over old enmity

Labourers' boys wrestle their way to glory at state-level games

39 snatchers arrested in 7 days under special drive

39 snatchers arrested in 7 days under special drive

Expedite work on civil air terminal in Halwara, MP Arora tells officials

One killed as mobike rams into Pik-Up

Patwari caught taking bribe

City's 'lungs' turn black in 9 days

Cash-strapped Pbi varsity seeks ~100 cr increase in annual grant

Cash-strapped Punjabi University seeks Rs 100 cr increase in annual grant

Shamsher Singh Dullo meets Navjot Sidhu in Patiala jail

District sees 7 snatchings in 14 days

ASHA workers hold protest, demand transfer of doctor

Varinder Singh elected DBA president