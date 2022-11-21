Watch: Nigerian singer Burna Boy meets Sidhu Moosewala’s parents in UK; presents this special gift to them

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 21

Nigerian singer Burna Boy has paid a heart-felt tribute to late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. In UK, he met the late singer’s parents Balkaur Singh Sidhu and Charan Kaur and sought their blessings.

On the occasion, he also presented them their son’s portrait made from crystal stones.

Later, the singer visited a local gudwara with Sidhu Moosewala’s parents.

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents had left for the United Kingdom on November 18 after his father Balkaur Singh and mother Charan Kaur gave an ultimatum to the Punjab government to soon arrest all accused in the murder case of their son and deliver justice in the case.

#Sidhu Moosewala