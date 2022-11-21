Watch: Nigerian singer Burna Boy meets Sidhu Moosewala’s parents in UK; presents this special gift to them

Chandigarh, November 21
Nigerian singer Burna Boy has paid a heart-felt tribute to late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. In UK, he met the late singer’s parents Balkaur Singh Sidhu and Charan Kaur and sought their blessings.
BURNA BOY MET SIDHU MOOSEWALA'S PARENTS— Reppin_Moosewala (@Punjabihitzz) November 19, 2022
LOTS OF LOVE & RESPECT TO HIM.#sidhumoosewala #Burnaboy#JusticeForSidhuMooseWala pic.twitter.com/jodWNppJdC
On the occasion, he also presented them their son’s portrait made from crystal stones.
Great gesture from burna boy— Reppin_Moosewala (@Punjabihitzz) November 19, 2022
Much love... #BurnaBoy #SidhuMoosewala#JusticeForSidhuMoosewala pic.twitter.com/uos9xDjqGi
Later, the singer visited a local gudwara with Sidhu Moosewala’s parents.
BURNA BOY WITH SIDHU MOOSEWALA'S PARENTS ,— Reppin_Moosewala (@Punjabihitzz) November 21, 2022
AND VISITED GURDWARA
WHAT A LEGEND 🔥#BurnaBoy #JusticeForSidhuMooseWala #SidhuMoosewala pic.twitter.com/a9LaN9BYCT
Sidhu Moosewala’s parents had left for the United Kingdom on November 18 after his father Balkaur Singh and mother Charan Kaur gave an ultimatum to the Punjab government to soon arrest all accused in the murder case of their son and deliver justice in the case.
