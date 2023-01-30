Watch: Nimrit Ahluwalia screams hysterically, wants to 'smack' Archana Gautam

Mumbai, January 30
In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia will be seen losing her cool at Archana Gautam.
According to a promo, Nimrit, who currently holds the Ticket To Finale, will be seen in a fight with Archana due to a task.
The voice of Bigg Boss will give the other five contestants another chance to win Nimrit's Ticket To Finale. After the task, Archana and Nimrit get into a serious verbal fight.
As Archana provokes Nimrit, the 'Choti Sardarni' actress will be seen screaming as she warns to "smack" Archana.
Watch the clip:
View this post on Instagram
Nimrit mocks Archana's demeanour and says: "Pagal ladki...arrey apni harkat dekh, apni language dekh, apni zabaan dekh (mad girl...watch your behaviour and language)." Nimrit calls Archaan a 'ridiculous woman' and says: "I will smack her face, bloody pagal." The two have been quarrelling since the last episode. The two first got into a fight in the morning.
The controversial show's finale is just two weeks away. It is scheduled to be held on February 12.
IANS
