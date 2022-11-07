Watch: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia abuses Priyanka Choudhary, two fight over food

Mumbai, November 7
Catfight alert! In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', Priyanka Choudhary and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia will be seen getting into an ugly verbal spat.
The two were already seen arguing over food. Priyanka had raised a voice against getting less food, and Nimrit called her out suggesting saying such things are cheap and even used explicit language while having an argument.
The heated fight begins over the food portions served to Priyanka and her friend Ankit Gupta. The fight takes an ugly side, when Nimrit says that she will slap her but she was also seen abusing Priyanka.
Watch the promo:
View this post on Instagram
Later, Priyanka and Ankit get into a disagreement over taking sides however, the two make it up.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14
As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...
Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife
Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...
Anand Marriage Act to be implemented properly in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Mann, along with his wife, pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesga...
Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana
Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...