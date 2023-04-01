 Watch: Nita Ambani dances to 'Raghupati Raghava Raja Ram' at NMACC opening event : The Tribune India

Watch: Nita Ambani dances to 'Raghupati Raghava Raja Ram' at NMACC opening event

Nita Ambani says NMACC is an ode to our country, to the rich legacy and heritage we have inherited

Watch: Nita Ambani dances to 'Raghupati Raghava Raja Ram' at NMACC opening event

Nita Ambani performs at the opening ceremony of NMACC. Instagram



ANI

Mumbai, April 1

Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation Neeta Ambani danced to the tune of 'Raghupati Raghava Raja Ram' at the grand opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) on Friday night.

Several videos of the event surfaced online. In one video, Nita is dancing with a group of dancers. The Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation was dressed in a beautiful pink-orange saree and heavy jewellery while the background dancers were dressed in white outfits.

Here's another video of her dance:

India's first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary cultural space, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, showcases India's finest offerings in music, theatre, fine arts, and crafts.

The Centre will mark another definitive step in strengthening India's cultural infrastructure and bringing to fruition the best of India and the world in the sphere of arts.

Talking about the Cultural Centre, the Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani said, "NMACC is an ode to our country, to the rich legacy and heritage that we all have inherited. I hope the spaces here nurture young talent, not only from the metros and cities but from small towns and remotest villages. I hope it becomes a home for the art, artisans and the audience." The Centre will be highly inclusive with free access for children, students, senior citizens, and the differently abled, and will strongly focus on community nurturing programmes including school and college outreach and competitions, awards for Arts teachers, in-residency Guru-shishya programs, art literacy programmes for adults.

"I think at this moment my heart is full. I am at a loss for words but I think Mukesh and me had dreamt about having a cultural centre in India comparable to the best in the world and hopefully, today is the reality. I am so looking forward to welcoming everyone to the cultural centre in Mumbai," she added.

Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and many more prominent faces from the industry and the world of politics and sports attended the event.

#mukesh ambani #NIta Ambani #NMACC

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Intercepted, Amritpal’s aide hid at Tanuli dera 2 km away

2
Diaspora

Identification of Indian migrant family found dead near Canada-US border pending: Officials

3
Punjab

Democracy under threat: Navjot Singh Sidhu after release from jail

4
Ludhiana

Police crack down on illegal salons, spas & hotels in Ludhiana

5
Punjab

Sparks fly at Cong meeting

6
Nation

'Supari' given, attempts to malign me inside & outside country, says PM Modi

7
Nation

Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck to visit India after misgivings on Doklam border issue

8
Entertainment

Watch: Salman poses with Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan and kids Aryan and Suhana

9
Comment

The science of a hit series

10
Nation

India-China border now stable, situation of 'emergency control' over: Chinese diplomat

Don't Miss

View All
Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer
World

Donald Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture
Amritsar

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral
Delhi

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message
Sports

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours
Trending

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours

Actress Deepti Naval finally meets an old relative she’d been searching for in ‘obscure’ Punjab village
Trending

Actress Deepti Naval finally meets an old relative she'd been searching for in 'obscure' Punjab village

Man claims ChatGPT saved his dog’s life after vet couldn’t diagnose problem
Science Technology

Man claims ChatGPT saved his dog’s life after vet couldn’t diagnose problem

Top News

Rioters will be hung upside down if BJP forms govt in Bihar in 2025: Amit Shah

Rioters will be hung upside down if BJP forms govt in Bihar in 2025: Amit Shah

Home Minister attacks Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan gover...

Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi likely to move court against conviction on Monday

Rahul Gandhi to be in Surat on April 3 to file appeal against conviction in defamation case

Gandhi was convicted on March 23 in the defamation case for ...

Bihar Police arrest 27 in Nalanda, 18 in Sasaram in connection with Ram Navami violence

Bihar Police arrest 27 in Nalanda, 18 in Sasaram in connection with Ram Navami violence

Situation in Sasaram and Biharsharif normal, say police

Untimely rains, hailstorm hit wheat crop over 5.23 lakh hectare; farmers stare at yield loss

Untimely rain, hailstorm hit wheat crop over 5.23 lakh hectares; farmers stare at yield loss

The untimely rains are expected to continue for a few more d...

Delay in revoking arms licences procured by Amritpal aides from J-K; CBI may be part of probe

Delay in revoking arms licences procured by Amritpal aides from J-K; CBI may be part of probe

His two personal guards, who are retired from the Army, had ...


Cities

View All

Rain destroys crop, farmers worried

Rain destroys crop, farmers worried

Blight affects tomato crop on 350 acres

Amritsar MC forms teams to speed up work

Minor, woman gang-raped in Ajnala, no arrest so far

Amritsar MC sends Rs 452-cr budget to Dept of Local Bodies

Body of two of family found in Bathinda lake

Body of two of family found in Bathinda lake

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

35-yr-old CISF jawan shoots himself dead in Chandigarh; was posted at Punjab and Haryana Secretariat

35-yr-old CISF jawan shoots himself dead in Chandigarh; was posted at Punjab and Haryana Secretariat

2 nabbed for robbing Zirakpur resident at roadside of Rs 1.2 lakh, other valuables

Tricity ill-equipped to fight high-rise blaze

One machine for Panchkula dist

Staff crunch plagues Mohali

Chargesheet filed against 7 in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag, four charged with murder

Chargesheet filed against 7 in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag, four charged with murder

Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Mercury settles at low of 15.7 deg C in Delhi, light rain likely during day

Arvind Kejriwal steps up attack on PM Modi over degree issue; BJP hits back

Covid cases on the rise in Haryana, spurt in NCR

New Dashmesh Nagar residents in Jalandhar up in arms, want liquor vend shut

New Dashmesh Nagar residents in Jalandhar up in arms, want liquor vend shut

Body found hanging by Damoria Bridge in Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur registers 11 Covid cases in 2 days

BJP leader Ch Swarana Ram no more

Poster row: After BJP’s complaint, FIR filed

4 posing as CIA officials ‘kidnap’ man; 2 nabbed in Ludhiana

4 posing as CIA officials ‘kidnap’ man; 2 nabbed in Ludhiana

Trio booked for robbing transport firm manager in Ludhiana

Intoxicants, mobiles seized from Central Jail, Ludhiana

Police crack down on illegal salons, spas & hotels in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Civic body poll in few months, says minister

Use of tractor-trailers as commercial vehicles continues unabated in Patiala

Use of tractor-trailers as commercial vehicles continues unabated in Patiala

Minorities in India prosperous & safe, says commission chairman

‘Begum’ of Malerkotla honoured by SGPC