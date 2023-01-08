Watch out for ATM

ZEE5 kickstarted the new year by announcing their next Telugu original ATM today. With unexpected plot twists and fun aspects, ATM is a story that chronicles the life of Jagan, Karthik, Harsha and Abhay–four slum dwelling youth.
Directed by Chandra Mohan C and produced by Dil Raju Productions, the eight episodic series features VJ Sunny, Krishna Burugula, Ravi Raj, Prudhvi, Penmetsa Subbaraju, Roiel Shree, Divi, Divyavani, Shafi, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Sethin prominent roles.
