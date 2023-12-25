Watch out for Doctor G

Zee Cinema is set to spread the festive cheer with the world television premiere of the heartwarming and entertaining film Doctor G today at 8 pm. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and produced by Junglee Pictures, Doctor G features a stellar cast led by Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, and Shefali Shah.
The film, a delightful comedy-drama, centers around the journey of Dr Uday Gupta, portrayed by Ayushmann, who, despite dreaming of a career in orthopedics, finds himself navigating the world of gynecology.
