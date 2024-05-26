Watch out for Jamnapaar

Amazon miniTV has launched an aspirational drama titled Jamnapaar. The series offers a glimpse into the world of Shantanu Bansal aka Shanky. From the humble homes of East Delhi to the glamourous skyscrapers of South Delhi, the narrative revolves around Shanky’s life as he embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Led by a talented ensemble cast, including Ritvik Sahore, Varun Badola, Raghu Ram, Srishti Ganguly Rindani and Ankita Saigal, Jamnapaar is streaming for free.

About being a part of the series, Ritvik Sahore said, “Portraying Shanky in Jamnapaar has been a transformative experience for me as an actor. Shanky’s struggle to reconcile his roots with his aspirations resonated deeply with me. Through Shanky’s character, I’ve learnt the importance of embracing one’s identity, and cherishing the bonds of family and friendship. I hope our viewers will be inspired by his journey and find strength in their roots.”

“Being a part of Jamnapaar has been nothing short of an exhilarating experience. The series is both compelling and profound, delving into the intricacies of identity, family and the pursuit of dreams,” shared Srishti Ganguly Rindani, who essays the role of Sara in the series.

