Watch out for Jamnapaar

Amazon miniTV has launched an aspirational drama titled Jamnapaar. The series offers a glimpse into the world of Shantanu Bansal aka Shanky. From the humble homes of East Delhi to the glamourous skyscrapers of South Delhi, the narrative revolves around Shanky’s life as he embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Led by a talented ensemble cast, including Ritvik Sahore, Varun Badola, Raghu Ram, Srishti Ganguly Rindani and Ankita Saigal, Jamnapaar is streaming for free.
About being a part of the series, Ritvik Sahore said, “Portraying Shanky in Jamnapaar has been a transformative experience for me as an actor. Shanky’s struggle to reconcile his roots with his aspirations resonated deeply with me. Through Shanky’s character, I’ve learnt the importance of embracing one’s identity, and cherishing the bonds of family and friendship. I hope our viewers will be inspired by his journey and find strength in their roots.”
“Being a part of Jamnapaar has been nothing short of an exhilarating experience. The series is both compelling and profound, delving into the intricacies of identity, family and the pursuit of dreams,” shared Srishti Ganguly Rindani, who essays the role of Sara in the series.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
7 newborns die in fire at children's hospital in East Delhi’s Vivek Vihar
Action is being initiated against the owner of the hospital
Health secretary not responding, Delhi health minister orders inquiry into newborn deaths in East Delhi hospital
The Health Minister has ordered a speedy inquiry into the in...
Punjab Police, BSF bust drug smuggling racket; arrest 7 members
Seize 5.47 kg heroin, Rs 1.7 lakh drug money and 40 cartridg...
Remal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm, to make landfall by Sunday midnight
The severe cyclone is set to bring extremely heavy rain in t...
Rajkot game zone fire: SIT holds meeting; DNA samples collected for identification of victims
The bodies were charred beyond recognition