Watch out for power-packed trio of Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau and Ms Marvel

The Marvels is all set to shine bright with the power-packed trio of Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Ms Marvel. Following the intrigue around the trio, The Marvels creators Mary Livanos and Nia DaCosta describe the sisterly dynamics among the three women superheros.

Recently, while speaking about The Marvels’ trio, director Nia DaCosta shed light on the sisterhood saying that ‘It’s basically like three sisters, who’ve been estranged, coming back together. The youngest is Kamala and she idolises the eldest sister (Carol Danvers).” Adding more about Monica Rambeau and Captain Marvel’s dynamics she adds, “And then the middle child who’s felt the abandonment of the eldest more deeply, and who knows the eldest better than the youngest. That’s Monica. She’s the tether between the two. And then we have the jaded elder sister who’s like, “I’ve been doing this for years.” You have all of them giving something to the other that they need. They complement each other but they are really like sisters who have to figure out how to love each other, essentially, so that they can save the world.’

The Marvels stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani in pivotal roles.