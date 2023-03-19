Watch: Prabu Deva surprises Ram Charan with performance on Naatu Naatu

New Delhi, March 19

'Naatu Naatu' fever is not over! Actor Ram Charan on Sunday resumed shooting for his upcoming 'RC15' and received a grand welcome from choreographer-director Prabhu Deva and his team on the sets.

Taking to Instagram, Ram Charan posted a video of Prabhu Deva and team of 'RC15' performing on 'Naatu Naatu' to welcome the actor.

He was also presented with a massive garland made of marigolds.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Can't thank you all enough for such a warm welcome. Our Grand master @prabhudevaofficial sir thank you for the sweet surprise. Feels great to be back at shoot #RC15."

Check out the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

As soon as the video was posted, the actor's fans and memebers of the industry chimed in the comment section.

Ram Charan's wife Upasana wrote, "Sweetest welcome." One of the users wrote, "Seeing that step in Prabhudeva sir moves." "U deserve this," another comment read.

After attending the 95th Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, Ram Charan arrived at the Hyderabad airport on Friday night as the 'RRR' star was greeted by a huge crowd of fans and mediapersons.

Several images and videos circulated online show Ram Charan being showered with flower petals by the sea of fans.

Ram Charan-starrer RRR's song 'Naatu Naatu' won the Oscar.

'Naatu Naatu' was the first Telugu song to be nominated in the 'Original Song' category at the Oscars. It won the award trumping big names such as Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and composer along with director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan were also present at the big event.

The lyrical composition by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this 'RRR' mass anthem a perfect dance craze.

Meanwhile, after 'Naatu Naatu', the actor is again set to enthrall the audience with his dance moves and that too in 'RC 15'. A source close to the film informed that Ram Charan recently grooved to 80-second-long dance step in a single take, leaving everyone awestruck.

"Ram Charan impressed everyone on the sets of RC15 especially the director Shankar Shanmugham. The actor danced to the 80 second long dance step in a single step. RC 15 shoot was happening in Kurnool recently where people thronged to get a glimpse of the actor," the source shared.

The film 'RC15', billed as an action drama with current-day politics, features an ensemble cast, with Kiara playing the female protagonist.

The upcoming project is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a Pan-India release.'RC 15' will release in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

Apart from Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, the film also stars SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, and Srikanth.

The film is slated to release in 2023.

#Naatu Naatu #prabhu deva #ram charan #rrr