Watch: Priyanka Chopra's reaction to Nick Jonas' video will make you smile

ANI

Mumbai, March 31

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are enjoying their special moments as parents as seen in their social media posts.

The duo often post on how both of them try to cope with their new responsibilities.

Recently Nick took to Instagram to post a hilarious video of folding a baby ball pit.

Nick first posted the video on Tiktok and then shared it on Instagram. In the video, Nick is seen struggling with a baby ball pit. At one point in time, he said that he would search in Google. But then he did not take help of the search engine and somehow found a way. But his mission is not accomplished as the zipper of the pit breaks.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Priyanka Chopra reacted to the video saying, 'Dead' with folded hands emoji post.

For the last few days, Priyanka has been treating her fans with mother-daughter moments.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen headlining The Russo Brothers' show 'Citadel', which will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, April 28, with two adrenaline-fueled episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday.

The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel.

#Malti Marie #nick jonas #priyanka chopra