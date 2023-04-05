Watch: ‘Pushpa’ creators share intriguing video on sequel as fans wait for the trailer

ANI
Mumbai, April 5
‘Pushpa: The Rise’ created a tsunami at the box office as from dialogues to songs everything about the film was setting trends. It was already made clear that the 'Pushpa' will get a sequel. Allu Arjun, the superstar who delivered a power-packed performance is returning with the second instalment of the movie sooner than we expected.
The makers of Pushpa taking to their Twitter handle on Wednesday shared a 20-second-long video feature from the movie. Even though the video was short it was enough to pinch the curiosity of fans.
#WhereIsPushpa ?— Pushpa (@PushpaMovie) April 5, 2023
The search ends soon!
- https://t.co/clOLWfGV6L
The HUNT before the RULE 🪓
Reveal on April 7th at 4.05 PM 🔥#PushpaTheRule ❤️🔥
Icon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika #FahadhFaasil @aryasukku @ThisIsDSP @SukumarWritings @MythriOfficial pic.twitter.com/ayodpfY45a
The glimpses had a voice-over referring to the character of Pushpa Raj escaping from Tirupati jail. The video mentions the hunt as makers plan a grand reveal for the story on 7th April which is one day prior to Allu's birthday. 'Pushpa: The Rule' will also feature actress Rashmika Mandanna.
The first movie in the franchise was 'Pushpa: The Rise', an action entertainer directed by Sukumar, which was released in theatres on December 17, 2021. The film, which stars Allu Arjun in the lead role, was widely praised. Fahadh Faasil was part of the film.
