Watch Randeep Hooda as Gurnam Singh in crime drama 'CAT' on December 9

Mumbai, November 11
Actor Randeep Hooda's upcoming riveting crime drama titled 'Cat' is all set to premiere on December 9 on streaming giant Netlfix.
The series, which comes from creator and showrunner Balwinder Singh Janjua, marks Randeep's second collaboration with Netlfix after "Extraction", which released in 2020.
Randeep and Netflix took to their respective social media handles to make the announcement.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
'Cat' is the story of Gurnam Singh, who is compelled to confront his dark past in an attempt to save the life of his brother. Having once been a 'Cat' - informant for the police as a young boy, Gurnam finds himself plunged right back, as a police informant, into the volatile underbelly of corruption and crime as he untangles a web of deceit.
Created by Balwinder Singh Janjua, and produced by Movie Tunnel Productions in association with Jelly Bean Entertainment, 'Cat' is slated to release on December 9, 2022.
Along with Randeep Hooda, the series stars phenomenal actors such as Suvinder Vicky, Hasleen Kaur, Geeta Aggarwal, Dakssh Ajit Singh, Sukhwinder Chahal, K.P. Singh, Kavya Thapar, Danish Sood and Pramod Pathal amongst others.
IANS
