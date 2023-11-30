Watch: Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram tie knot in traditional Meitei wedding ceremony in Manipur

ANI

Imphal, November 30

Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have tied the knot in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony in Imphal on Wednesday.

Randeep dressed in white, looked like a beautiful Manipuri groom as he was surrounded by his family and relatives. Another video from the wedding ceremony has Lin dressed as a traditional Manipuri bride.

Randeep was spotted wearing a white shawl. Lin was dressed in a potloi or polloi, a cylindrical skirt made up of thick cloth and bamboo. It is ornamented with satin and velvet material, as well as gems and glitter.

Wedding rituals took place at Chumthang Shannapung resort in Imphal as Hooda and Lin tied the knot in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony here.

Hooda and Lin, along with their families, visited a relief camp at Moirang Lamkhai and Sendra Tourist Resort earlier.

During an interaction with a mediaperson, Randeep talked about his love story with Lin Laishram and how he is excited to experience the Manipuri tradition.

He said, "Feels very good. I felt that it's only respectful to come and marry in the bride's tradition. However, I have heard that in Meitei love marriages, the groom has to sit for a very long time. So, that's something but I am looking forward to the ceremony and traditions. I want to experience my life partner's culture. That's why I am here."

Randeep added, "I hope I don't make any mistakes. And we have been talking about their culture, Manipuri culture and all that for a long time. I am looking forward to it and hope that all goes well. I am praying for our happy future and lots of kids and lots of abundance. Yes, it's east meets west. It's like a traditional or cultural exchange. We have been friends for a very long time. We met when we were in the theatre. Since then, we have had a great friendship, which we are now making into a family."

Lin Laishram also shared a story about how it all started with Randeep Hooda. She stated, "We actually met at Naseeruddin Shah's theatre group called Motley and he was my senior. That's where I met him. We were friends and it's turning into a beautiful journey."

A few days ago, Randeep took to Instagram and announced that they would marry in Imphal on November 29. He wrote in the caption, "We Have Exciting News."

