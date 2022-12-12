Watch: Ranveer Singh turns into real hero, carries child to protect him from crowd during Cirkus promotion

Mumbai, December 12
Bollywood star Ranveer Singh turned into a real-life hero as he carried a child and protected him from a crowd.
The video of him carrying the child has gone viral on social media. It happened while he was promoting his upcoming comedy entertainer 'Cirkus', directed by Rohit Shetty, at the Malad Masti event in the suburbs of Mumbai.
Ranveer noticed a small child crying and getting pushed in the crowd.
He picked up the child up to protect him in the chaos and made sure that he got back safely to his guardians.
A video of the gesture is winning hearts on social media.
Here's the video:
Ranveer Singh picking up the little kid 🥺#RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/B2adERs0yi— Khadeejah❤️Ranveer (@KhadeejahRS) December 11, 2022
"Ranveer is such a good soul that my heart can't handle... Such a gem!," wrote a fan club as the caption.
His upcoming film 'Cirkus' stars Ranveer in a dual role alongside Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma. It also features Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn in special appearances.
'Cirkus' is based on William Shakespeare's play 'The Comedy of Errors'.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
Public servants can be convicted in corruption cases based on circumstantial evidence: Supreme Court
A five-judge Constitution bench says complainants as well as...
Supreme Court grants bail to convict in Godhra train coach burning case
The bench takes note of the submission of a lawyer, appearin...
Following Delhi acid attack, women’s commission issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon
The acid used in the attack on the girl in Dwarka on Wednesd...